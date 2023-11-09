Apex Legends player shows off customizable Prestige Skin concept

An Apex Legends player proposed the concept of customizable Prestige Skins and created a detailed mockup of how it could function in-game.

Apex Legends has a plethora of different cosmetics that players can equip, but one of the most rare Skin types in the game are called Prestige Skins.

To unlock a Prestige Skin, players must first purchase them from the Mythic Store. From there, they must be upgraded through three different tiers to bring out the final design of the Mythic skin.

However, some players think these flashy skins should be a bit more special, as one player created an interesting concept art mockup of fully customizable Prestige Skins.

Apex Legend fan creates customizable Prestige Skin concept

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled, “We should be able to customize Prestige Skin colors,” included the concept mockup.

The art features a slew of different customization options, including checkboxes for the Skin and Dive Trail, three main color options, and six accent color options.

The concept also included the option to equip a Legend’s Heirloom, should the player already have access to it.

Plenty of players in the comments section commended the mockup and expressed interest in seeing a similar option implanted into the battle royale. “This would be amazing. I’d love to make the gold parts of Rev’s skin silver.”

Others suggested even more customization could be added to the concept. “I would like to customize individual aspects of the skin too. For Valk i love the mouth guard of stage one, the Valk helmet of stage two, and the armor of three.”

Sadly, members of the community didn’t seem too optimistic that a feature like this would actually make it into Apex Legends.

“Don’t you think you’re asking a lot for a $150 video game skin,” joked one fan, while another said, “This has been suggested multiple times, and while I do think it’s a good idea, there is no way they will allow this. They want to sell recolors.”

The option to purchase recolored skins has been a hot topic in the Apex Legends community for some time. However, considering how expensive Prestige Skins are, it would certainly go a long way in adding even more value to them.