What time is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Netflix?
Netflix is all set to release the live-action movie of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – so, here’s what time this movie will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.
Netflix is adapting the popular manga series, created by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, in a new live-action movie. Yusuke Ishida is directing the film, based on a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima. The producer is Akira Morii, who works with ROBOT and Plus One Entertainment.
Ren’s rendition of “HoriZOM” serves as the theme tune. The series is known for its satirical and comically disastrous take on the zombie apocalypse genre. The manga debuted in 2018 and is still ongoing.
The anime adaptation of the series debuted this summer and has gathered quite a lot of positive reviews. Needless to say, fans have high expectations from the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Netflix and be available to stream.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead release date and time on Netflix
The movie will premiere on August 3, 2023. The movie will be available to stream across various time zones. You can find your time zone below:
- 12am PDT
- 3am EDT
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 1:30pm India Standard Time
- 7pm Australia
- 9pm New Zealand
Here’s the trailer for Netflix live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead:
The story centers on Akira Tendo, a cynical office worker who works endless overtime and endures incessant harassment at an unethical employer. One day, Akira awakens for his morning commute only to discover that zombies have overrun his village.
Surprisingly, he feels giddy with anticipation over no longer having to go to work instead of panic or fear. He then decides to live life to the fullest by checking everything off his bucket list before turning into a zombie.
