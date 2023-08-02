What time is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Netflix?

Netflix is all set to release the live-action movie of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – so, here’s what time this movie will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Netflix is adapting the popular manga series, created by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, in a new live-action movie. Yusuke Ishida is directing the film, based on a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima. The producer is Akira Morii, who works with ROBOT and Plus One Entertainment.

Article continues after ad

Ren’s rendition of “HoriZOM” serves as the theme tune. The series is known for its satirical and comically disastrous take on the zombie apocalypse genre. The manga debuted in 2018 and is still ongoing.

The anime adaptation of the series debuted this summer and has gathered quite a lot of positive reviews. Needless to say, fans have high expectations from the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Article continues after ad

The movie will premiere on August 3, 2023. The movie will be available to stream across various time zones. You can find your time zone below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Here’s the trailer for Netflix live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The story centers on Akira Tendo, a cynical office worker who works endless overtime and endures incessant harassment at an unethical employer. One day, Akira awakens for his morning commute only to discover that zombies have overrun his village.

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, he feels giddy with anticipation over no longer having to go to work instead of panic or fear. He then decides to live life to the fullest by checking everything off his bucket list before turning into a zombie.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 short anime series | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique | One Piece Nami role in Gear 5 | JJK coolest Gojo moments