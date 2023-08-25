Why isn’t there Black Clover Chapter 369 this week?

Black Clover Chapter 369 was supposed to be released this weekend, but it will not show up anytime soon. Here’s everything we know.

Black Clover entered the final arc in August 2022, and since then, we have witnessed some really intriguing battles. With each chapter, fans have been unable to hold their excitement for the next chapter.

With the fierce battles of its final saga, Black Clover has kept every fan on the edge of their seats. So, it’s no wonder the community is disappointed because of the Manga’s absence, as everyone was expecting a new chapter this week.

This is not the first time Black Clover manga’s chapter will not arrive as per its schedule, but what’s the reason for the delay this time? Well, let’s find out.

Black Clover Manga’s Chapter 369 won’t be part of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine

When we received the early spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 368 last week, we learned that this will be the last chapter of the Manga, which will be published in WSJ magazine. That’s because the Manga will get its further chapters serialized in WSJ’s sister magazine, JUMP GIGA.

JUMP GIGA is a seasonal magazine, which means Black Clover will come with a new chapter once every three months. Initially, the rumors stated that Tabata may have planned to cancel the Manga without giving us an ending.

However, the author revealed in the latest issue of WSJ that he finds JUMP GIGA to be a suitable fit for the Black Clover chapters as it will give him a significant amount of time to come up with the best conclusion. Not only this, he also stated that it would give him immense time to work on his personal growth as a writer.

In the Manga community, it’s often seen that the mangakas deal with health issues, be it physical or mental. That’s mainly because of the pressure of delivering a good story and arc every week. So, even though the news of shifting Black Clover to GIGA has disappointed fans, we can’t deny that the new schedule will work in favor of the mangaka. He will not only be able to deliver a fitting conclusion, but he’ll also have time to work on his health.

