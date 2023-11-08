10 best upcoming anime sequels in 2024

As we move closer to 2024, fans are ready to watch the upcoming anime sequels of their favorite series– so we’ve listed down the ten best series you need to add to your watchlist.

There’s no doubt 2023 has been an incredible year for anime fans, with a plethora of sequels such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the like. This year had a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.

And 2024 is already looking good. Some upcoming titles are highly-anticipated new anime series, such as Solo Leveling, but a source of excitement for fans is the release of anime sequels.

2024 is packed with new seasons for some of our beloved, especially those that have been silent for a few years. We bring you a list of the 10 best upcoming anime sequels that you must watch in 2024. We will keep updating this space every season whenever a new series gets confirmed, so stay tuned!

10. Sound! Euphonium 3

Scheduled for April 2024, this upcoming anime sequel is based on a light novel by Takeda Ayano. The story centers around Oumane Kumiko, who gave up music after a bad experience during the National Music Band Competition.

However, after starting high school and meeting new people, she finds herself pulling towards music again. Season 3 will adapt Kumiko’s third year in high school, where her band will once more focus on the nationals.

9. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

This upcoming anime sequel is scheduled for January 2024. Based on a light novel of the same, the anime series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy debuted in 2021. It follows high school student Misumi Makoto, who is suddenly called to a fantasy world by the god Tuskuyomi to become a hero.

However, not everyone is welcoming toward him, so they kick him to the edge of the world. Tsukuyomi declares that he must leave Makoto to find his own way. Now, Makoto must rise up against all odds and become the hero he is destined to be.

8. Mashle Season 2

The show centers around Mash Burnedead, who lives in a world where magic is a common ability that everybody can utilize, yet is unable to perform any magic at all. He hopes to have a quiet life with his family up until the day when he becomes the target of hostile assassins.

Mash enrolls in a magic school with the goal of becoming a “Divine Visionary” – the elite of the elite. This upcoming anime sequel is scheduled for January 2024.

7. Given Movie: Hiiragi Mix

Given is a popular boy’s love and music series centering around Mafuyu Sato and his band members. It’s a story about heartbreak, and moving on from your past shackles. As Mafuyu deals with his past trauma, he meets Ritsuka Uenoyama and joins his band while discovering his love for music.

The series will release the sequel movie in two parts, and the first one will be released theatrically in Japan on January 27, 2024. The first part will focus on Hiiragi Kashima and everything he went through after Yuki’s death while also finding the courage to confess to the person he loves.

6. Kimi ni Todoke Season 3

Netflix

After more than a decade of no news, fans had lost all hope of getting a new season of this Shojo classic. However, Netflix recently confirmed a sequel with the original cast’s return. Season 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but this upcoming anime sequel will likely air in late 2024.

The series follows an introvert, Kuronuma Sawako, feared among her schoolmates for her jet-black hair. However, she slowly begins to come out of her shell with the help of Kazehaya Shouta and her new friends.

5. Black Butler: Public School Edition

Another classic anime we have on our list is Black Butler, an all-time mystery and supernatural series set in the Victorian era. The upcoming Black Butler 2024 anime sequel will adapt the Public School Arc, the seventh arc of the manga, running from chapters 67 to 85 in volumes 14-18.

The arc takes place in the prestigious Weston College, which does not tolerate government interference. Ciel enrolls there to investigate the reason several students refuse to come home and cease all communication with their families.

4. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Blue Exorcist always takes major breaks between seasons, and this upcoming sequel is no different. The first season came out in 2011, Season 2 in 2017, and now the third season of this fan-favorite anime is scheduled for January 2024.

This popular Shonen series centers around Okumura Rin, who believes himself to be an ordinary teenager until one day he discovers he’s the son of Satan. Season 3 will be based on volumes 10-15, i.e., chapters 50-64 of the original manga.

3. Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

The popular sports manga created by Haruichi Furudate is getting its sequel movie next year. Haikyu’s previous season aired in 2020, leaving fans desperately waiting for the match they wanted to see the most. The series has hyped up the Kurasuno vs. Nekoma match since the beginning.

The match will be adapted in two parts. The first movie will be released theatrically in Japan on February 16, 2024. However, the international release date has yet to be announced, but it will likely be in 2024.

2. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite is one of the best psychological thriller series that centers around high school students. Set in a prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, the story follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka.

The first season was incredibly popular among fans, with no news about a sequel for five years. After the second season gained massive popularity, a third installment was announced pretty soon. Season 3 is scheduled for January 2024

1. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict

It feels surreal that another one of the Shonen classics is nearing its end pretty soon. Bleach fans had lost all hope for the final arc anime until it was announced after more than a decade during the 20th anniversary. TYBW arc will be released in four parts, with the first two parts already being massive hits.

Part 3 was announced with a minute-long teaser featuring the highly-anticipated fight between the main villain, Yhwach, and Squad Zero’s captain, Ichibe. The preview also shows Ichigo and his friends storming the Soul King’s palace, which promptly collapses. It is scheduled for 2024.

Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

