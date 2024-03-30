This new Spring 2024 anime is more anticipated than My Hero Academia Season 7

This upcoming Spring 2024 anime has more fans eagerly waiting for its debut than the popular My Hero Academia – so here’s everything you need to know.

While the Winter 2024 anime season has generally been underwhelming, we’ve still had some fantastic anime shows like Solo Leveling, Classroom of the Elite Season 3, and Mashle Season 2. Solo Leveling in particular has undoubtedly taken over anime fans with its grand debut.

Now that the Spring 2024 anime season is finally here, fans are already talking about their most anticipated series. The line-up is looking incredible, with several exciting debuts and sequels. Naturally, My Hero Academia Season 7 is one such series fans are looking forward to.

The series has been incredibly popular for years. However, this time, a new Spring 2024 has taken the spotlight from MHA, as fans are looking forward to watching it more.

Recently, Filimarks conducted a poll among thousands of Japanese users asking which Spring 2024 anime they are most excited to watch. It’s not surprising to see Demon Slayer on top of the list. However, Kaiju No. 8 beats My Hero Academia as it ranks second on the list, just on top of the popular Shonen series.

Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s shonen manga, Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, who works for a professional cleaning company that specializes in the battle aftermath of grotesque monsters called Kaiju.

He always wanted to kill those Kaijus but wasn’t qualified to do so. However, Kafka soon finds himself in the middle of the action when a mysterious insect invades his body and turns him into a hybrid monster. With his newfound powers, Kafka might turn his lifelong dream into reality.

Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Crunchyroll on April 13, 2024. You can check out the new dub trailer:

