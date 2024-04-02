The First Slam Dunk Blu-ray release date has finally been revealed

It’s a three-pointer for physical media collectors, as The First Slam Dunk is finally coming to disc in the US. The smash hit prequel will arrive this coming June, after what’s felt like a substantial wait.

The First Slam Dunk is one of the biggest and best anime movies of the last couple of years. Initially releasing in 2022, the sports anime film swiftly rose through the Japanese box office, becoming the fifth highest-grossing picture ever in the country.

Reactions were just as strong internationally, where The First Slam Dunk has garnered a lucrative 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while drawing in over $279 million at the box office overall. These numbers become even more impressive when you consider that the Slam Dunk anime show aired in the ’90s, and it wasn’t exactly the most prominent franchise pre-release.

Article continues after ad

Takehiko Inoue, creator of Slam Dunk, directed and wrote the film, giving it an authentic feel that translated to the screen. And now GKIDS has revealed that The First Slam Dunk is coming home for fans old and new on June 25.

Article continues after ad

The disc will have some special features, including an interview with Takehiko, behind-the-scenes and commentary with the English dub team, and the first wave will come with limited edition stickers. Another, bigger collector’s edition is expected later in 2024.

Check out our upcoming anime list for what hits are coming out this year, and we have guides to Demon Slayer Season 4 and My Hero Academia Season 7 so you can see when they return, as well.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.