Dragon Ball Sparking Zero skips Goku’s most important arc

Praise Kame because Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is finally here, and fans are happier than Majin Buu at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Sparking Zero received rave reactions from critics (our own Eleni Thomas wrote in our own review, “Budokai Tenkaichi is back and better than ever”), and players are so hyped that it’s got more pre-orders on PlayStation 5 Black Ops 6!

Basically, the fighting game seems to be a dream come true for Dragon Ball fans, but – and I hate to ruin everyone’s fun like Beerus at Bulma’s birthday – I think Bandai Namco has left out one of anime’s most important story arcs.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, if I had my way, I’d gather the titular wishing orbs and ask Shenron for some original Dragon Ball content.

Dragon Ball always gets forgotten

Bandai Namco

Yes, I know that’s hardly a controversial idea, and I know that Sparking Zero pays some lip service to the original anime and manga – Kid Goku and Master Roshi are both playable characters – but Goku’s early adventures almost always get skipped over in these types of games, and I’m sick of it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Honestly, I get why; there are 40 years’ worth of manga, anime, and other supplementary Dragon Ball content at this point, and it’s unreasonable to expect a developer to squeeze it all into one game.

That’s why I’m not too bothered about the omission of characters like Android 21 and the other Shadow Dragons. Sure, it would be nice to have them, but realistically, they’re not that important to Goku’s overall story.

Article continues after ad

Goku isn’t Goku without Dragon Ball

Spike / Bandai Namco

Yet Dragon Ball is different. These early adventures molded Goku from a gifted but wild fighter into the master of martial arts we all know and love. They’re frankly fundamental to Goku’s being, shaping both his philosophy on life and his commitment to fighting – two things as essential to the character as the Super Saiyan transformation.

I know it’s a bit of an absurd comparison, but it’s a bit like starting a game in the Android Saga and expecting everyone to understand why Goku has the power to scream until his hair goes peroxide blonde. Seriously, though, if you’ve ever been confused as to why Goku is the way he is, go back and check out Dragon Ball; you won’t regret it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball is also important because it’s the time Goku befriended many beloved characters we know and love, including Krillin, Bulma, Roshi, Tien, and hell, even Piccolo.

The fact that the Pilaf, Red Ribbon Army, and Demon King Piccolo Sagas are so routinely forgotten does a massive disservice to the expanded Dragon Ball cast, and it only exacerbates the memes that the human characters are “useless” compared to the Saiyans.

Anyone who’s read or watched Dragon Ball knows this isn’t true, but alas, too many games simply ignore this part of the protagonist’s life. What adds to my frustration, though, is that the games want to have their cake and eat it.

Article continues after ad

So when Krillin is murdered, and Goku turns Super Saiyan for the first time, they want you to feel the emotion of that moment… but they’ve not invested any time in the build-up to that death, leaving it all to feel a bit empty.

Article continues after ad

Look, I know I’m being a bit facetious with this argument. The people buying Sparking Zerowill know the context of Krillin’s relationship with Goku and why his death matters. But I can’t help but worry that with Dragon Ball Daima on the horizon and the possibility of more Dragon Ball Super, we’re in danger of losing sight of Akira Toriyama’s earliest work, which makes me sad.

Article continues after ad

After all, what’s Dragon Ball without Dragon Ball? I guess it’s just Z, GT, and Super… names that are frankly rubbish. So do me a favor, Bandai; for the upcoming Sparking Zero DLC, why don’t we jump on the Nimbus and go back in time, before transformations and power levels were introduced, and enjoy some good old Dragon Ball fun?

If you’re looking for help with Sparking Zero, you’re in the right place. We’ve got guides breaking down all Goku’s branching paths and all Future Trunks branching paths as well. Plus, our anime team has ranked all the Dragon Ball Z Sagas as well and put together a list of the best Dragon Ball Z villains.

Article continues after ad