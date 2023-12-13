Trapezium: Release date, trailer and more

Kazumi Takayama’s novel Trapezium will get an anime film adaptation. Here’s everything we know so far.

CloverWorks, the studio behind hit series Spy x Family and Fairy Tail, is back with a brand new anime adaptation. This time, it’s former idol Kazumi Takayama’s serial novel Trapezium.

The timing of this series couldn’t be more perfect. As the world becomes increasingly enamored with social media and idol culture, former idol Takayama’s Trapezium examines the unattainable dream of superstardom.

Article continues after ad

Now the film finally has a release date, here’s everything we know so far about it.

Article continues after ad

The film adaptation of Kazumi Takayama’s Trapezium will premiere in Japan on May 10, 2024.

This coming of age story builds upon Kazumi Takayama’s own experiences as a vocalist in the idol pop group, Nogizaka46. And it depicts a grittier behind-the-scenes depiction beyond the glamor and glittering stages that pop star life presents.

It will premiere in cinemas in Japan in May 2024, and is expected to be available in the West sometime afterwards. Although, we currently don’t know which streaming platform it will be available on.

Article continues after ad

Trapezium plot

According to the teaser that was released by Aniplex’s YouTube channel, the plot of the film will closely follow the book.

Article continues after ad

The plot revolves around a ten year old girl called Yu Higashi who wants to be an idol. To achieve her dream, she sets herself four strict rules: no social media, no boyfriend, no standing out at school, and she will have to make friends with other beautiful girls from the east, west, south, and north.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

So will Yu succeed with her dream? Or will she fall at one of the many hurdles that so many other girls before her couldn’t overcome?

Trapezium cast and crew

The full cast and crew for Trapezium hasn’t been announced yet. However, we do have some key details. Asaki Yuikawa, known for Shangri-La Frontier and The Legendary Hero is Dead!, will voice the main protagonist Yu Higashi.

Article continues after ad

Director Masahiro Shinohara will take the helm of this new film, with Yuko Kakihara writing the script, Rio as the character designer, music by Masaru Yokoyama and Koji Masunari supervising.

Article continues after ad

Musical group MAISONdes will perform the film’s theme song, which you can get a snippet of in the teaser trailer.

Trapezium trailer

On December 12, 2023, Kadokawa released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film. Check it out below.

Featuring bubble-gum pop music and a slice-of-life glimpse of Yu Higashi as an ordinary high school girl, Trapezium is definitely a film you won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for more updates. And while you wait, you can find our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad