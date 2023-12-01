Code Geass: Z anime to make epic return after long hiatus

It’s a moment Code Geass fans have been waiting for for a long time: a new anime series is finally happening.

Sci-fi anime, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, is one of the most popular mecha series of the early 2000s. Widely regarded as one of the greatest anime ever made, it soon gained a loyal fanbase and even multiple spin-off movies. However, all fans have really wanted is another series to devour.

And they almost got their wish, when Code Geass: Z of the Recapture was first announced three years ago. But after talk about the new series soon faded into silence, fans were left waiting and wondering what happened to it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, after a three-year hiatus, we’re finally going to get an update on Code Geass: Z of the Recapture. So, here’s everything you need to know about the announcement.

On December 1, Code Geass’s official website announced that something exciting was brewing for fans of the anime franchise.

Although Code Geass: Z of the Recapture was announced three years ago, the series was put on hold due to reasons that are still unknown.

Article continues after ad

However, on December 1, the series official website announced that during Lelouch Lamperouge’s 15th birthday screening on December 18, 2023, a special production presentation for Code Geass: Z of the Recapture will be held at Shinjuki Wald 9.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What’s the announcement about?

It hasn’t been revealed what the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture update will be about. However, it’s assumed that we’ll receive information about when or if we can expect to see the new series. And, hopefully, we’ll get an exciting sneak glimpse.

Article continues after ad

What’s Code Geass: Z of the Recapture about?

The new series plot is still unknown. We’ve been told that it would effectively serve as the anime’s third season, although it will take place in a separate timeline from the original series that concluded in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2.

Under Sunrise Studios, will be directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi from the original series, produced by Hiroshi Morotomi, Yoshitaka Kawaguchi, Takuo Minegishi and Atsushi Yukawa, and written by Noboru Kimura.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to check back in on December 18 for updates on the new series. Meanwhile, why not take a look at our other anime coverage here?