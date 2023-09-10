Black Butler 2024 anime arc revealed — what is it about?

Black Butler 2024 anime gets an exciting update during Aniplex Fest 2023 about the manga arc the new series will cover. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Black Butler 2024 anime was announced during the Anime Expo this year, along with a key visual and a teaser trailer. However, fans still lacked the most crucial information about the series. However, this year’s Aniplex Fest brought us some exciting news about major franchises, including the arc in the upcoming Black Butler 2024 anime.

The story takes place in Victorian-era London, following Ciel Phantomhive, a young orphaned aristocrat who enters into an agreement with a demon butler named Sebastian Michaelis. Together, they solve secrets and exact vengeance while navigating the dangerous world of the supernatural.

Fans can expect a canon arc in the upcoming season as the two characters take on fresh difficulties and unearth the dark forces surrounding them and the mysteries of the Phantomhive family. Delve deeper to find out more about the Black Butler 2024 anime.

Black Butler 2024 anime will adapt the Public School Arc

The Public School Arc is the seventh arc of the manga, running from chapters 67 to 85 in volumes 14-18. The English title of the upcoming 2024 anime is now officially “Black Butler: Public School Edition.” The arc takes place in Weston College, Great Britain’s most prestigious public school. As such, it does not tolerate government interference. However, several students refuse to come home and cease all communication with their families, including Derrick Arden, the son of Queen Victoria’s cousin.

Ciel enrolls there to investigate, and Sebastian Michaelis joins the staff as Sapphire Owl’s new housemaster. Ciel strives to get close to the College Prefects and uncover what happened to the missing pupils while negotiating the hardships of school life and competitive sports. The key visual features are the character design of all College Prefects, namely Edgar Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer, Herman Greenhill, and Gregory Violet.

Official trailer of Public School arc

The Black Butler 2024 anime trailer also reveals all the House names and College Prefests in Weston — Herman Greenhill from Green House, Edgar Redmond from Red House, Lawrence Bluewer from Blue House, and Gregory Violet from Purple House.

We learn that Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles and providing the voices for Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively. The new season will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenjiro Okada, with Yumi Shimizu serving as the character designer, Hiroyuki Yoshino as the series composer, and Ryo Kawasaki as the music composer.

Sadly, the release date has yet to be announced. However, the title does confirm that the new season of Black Butler will air sometime in 2024.

Furthermore, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in these territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. We will update this space once we have more information about the anime.

