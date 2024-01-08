Solo Leveling anime episode schedule explained

The highly-anticipated Solo Leveling anime adaptation has made its grand debut – so here’s a look at the complete episode schedule.

Based on the popular manhwa by Chugong (Story) and Jang Sung-rak (Art), Solo Leveling is a new action fantasy series. It’s the most popular series of Winter 2024, directed by Shunsuke Nakashige.

Noboru Kimura is the screenplay writer, with Tomoko Sudo designing the anime characters and Hirotaka Tokuda designing the monsters. The series is set in a world that drastically changed 10 years ago after the appearance of a “gate” that connects the world to a realm of magic and monsters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Modern weaponization doesn’t work on these monsters, but some humans are granted supernatural powers and are called “hunters.” The story follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s education. Here’s a look at the complete episode schedule of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling release time

The series debuted on January 6. New episodes will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll will stream the series a few hours after the original broadcast.

Article continues after ad

You can find your time zone below:

9:30am Pacific Time

12:30am Eastern Time

5:30pm British Time

6:30pm European Time

10:00pm Indian Time

12:30am Philippine Time

Solo Leveling episode schedule

Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling will be divided into two cours, with the first being listed for 12 episodes. New episodes for the first cour will drop every Saturday.

Article continues after ad

6 January – Episode 1

13 January – Episode 2

20 January – Episode 3

27 January – Episode 4

3 February – Episode 5

10 February – Episode 6

17 February – Episode 7

24 February – Episode 8

2 March – Episode 9

9 March – Episode 10

16 March – Episode 11

23 March – Episode 12

Please note that this schedule is compiled considering that the production studio has not announced any hiatus between the first cour. However, we will update this space if there are any last-minute announcements.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Solo Leveling reads: “They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.