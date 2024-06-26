Solo Leveling has a “whole new batch” of announcements coming, teases producer

We’re eagerly waiting for the return of Solo Leveling, and it seems like there might be a few different projects in the works, according to a producer on the show.

In terms of breakout hits, Solo Leveling definitely stands as one of the biggest of 2024. Debuting in January, the DnD-like anime show swiftly garnered an audience thanks to the clever premise and some killer fights.

Right now, we’re waiting to hear more about Solo Leveling Season 2. But there’s plenty more of Sung Jinwoo coming our way, according to A-1 Pictures producer, Atsushi Kaneko.

“Solo Leveling is gearing up for a whole new batch of things for July,” he says. “My subordinates and creators around me are really good and I am looking forward to your reactions.”

Anime Expo is happening July 4 to 7, and Solo Leveling was already confirmed to have a presence. Something on the upcoming season seemed likely, but now it seems we could see (or hear) more.

Maybe an anime movie? Another video game, ala Solo Leveling: Arise? It could be anything really, but after such a strong opening season, it seems like A-1 Pictures is putting more resource into the property, and rightfully so.

With Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia ending soon, and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga gradually coming to a close, it’s reassuring to see something like Solo Leveling come along and prove anime’s popularity isn’t bound to any particular franchises. That’s without mentioning Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and Spy x Family‘s strong reception this year, too.

We don’t have long to wait to see what’s coming for Sung Jinwoo. Check out our upcoming anime list for other shows to keep an eye out for updates on, and we have guides to Dandadan, Sakamoto Days, and Oshi no Ko Season 2 as well.