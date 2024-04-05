Why isn’t there a Solo Leveling Episode 13 this week?

Solo Leveling features the iconic “Arise” moment as Jin-Woo becomes the Shadow Monarch – but there is no Episode 13 this week.

Solo Leveling anime adapts seven arcs from the manhwa. The series initially began as a light novel by Chugong and was later illustrated in a manhwa. It has been incredibly popular since the beginning, which is part of the reason behind the anime’s huge success. The story is set in a world that drastically changed a decade prior, thanks to the appearance of mysterious portals that connect the world to a realm of magic and monsters.

Since modern weaponization doesn’t work on these monsters, some humans are granted supernatural powers and are called “hunters.” The story follows Sung Jinwoo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s education.

The recent chapter features Jin-Woo completing the Job Change Quest and becoming the Shadow Monarch. Not only that, but he also transforms all the defeated knights into his shadows. Although the story is far from over, Solo Leveling Episode 13 will not air this week.

Where is Solo Leveling Episode 13?

New Solo Leveling episodes air every Saturday and are available on Crunchyroll. However, there won’t be any Solo Leveling Episode 13 this week since the first season only has 12 episodes.

On the bright side, Solo Leveling Season 2 has been confirmed last week. After the Season 1 finale was officially broadcast in Japan, the production studio released a teaser of a sequel. Solo Leveling Season 2 is titled “Arise from the Shadow,” and it will stream on Crunchyroll when it airs.

According to The Bell, the entire manhwa will be adapted in six cours or seasons. The manhwa has 179 chapters from the main story and 21 extra chapters that consist of the side stories. The first season adapts seven arcs (45 chapters): D-Rank Dungeon, Reawakening, Instant Dungeon, Dungeon & Lizards, Dungeon & Prisoners, Yoo Jinho Raid Party, and Job Change Arcs.

The second season will most likely begin with the Red Gate Arc in Chapter 46. It’s expected to air in late 2024. Furthermore, A-1 Pictures is already animating Episode 18, according to one X/Twitter user.

Here’s a look at the Solo Leveling Season 2 announcement teaser.

You can check out more information on Solo Leveling Season 2.