Red Cat Ramen manga is being turned into an anime

It’s time to get your chopsticks ready, because 2021 manga series Red Cat Ramen is getting its first anime adaptation.

If you’re a self-respecting otaku, anime fan or food lover, chances are that you love ramen. So what about an adorable red cat that runs a ramen shop?

Angyaman’s award-nominated web series Red Cat Ramen exploded onto the manga scene back in November 2021, with its adorable talking cats quickly gaining a wide fan base.

The series later began serialization on Shonen Jump+’s website on March 2022. Months later, as its fanbase increased and the stellar reviews kept coming, it got promoted to a regular serialization. And now a brand new anime adaptation has just been announced.

Red Cat Ramen’s anime announcement

On November 26, 2023, the anime adaptation for Red Cat Ramen was first announced on the manga’s official X/Twitter. And, as the tagline says, “It all starts with a large portion”.

With over 3,000 likes and 2,000 reposts within 24 hours, Red Cat Ramen’s announcement was well-received by fans – which is no surprise, considering it promises to provide a slice of comic relief among the many other darker series that have recently been released.

Red Cat Ramen’s plot

The story of Red Cat Ramen follows Tamako, a young woman who somehow managed to get a job interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. However, she’s actually more of a dog person… and despite admitting this horrifying revelation to the feline manager, somehow, she gets hired on the spot!

But the job isn’t exactly what she expected. Instead of serving ramen, she’s now a full-time cat carer. Which is probably a dream come true for many of you. Afterall, the cats might be able to talk, cook and serve food. But they don’t have opposable thumbs.

So far, other than the key visual featuring an adorable red tabby carrying a delicious bowl of ramen, no other information has been announced. However, of course, a release window, cast list, and production crew will be revealed sometime in the future. So stay tuned for updates.

