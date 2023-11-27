Oshi No Ko Season 2 release window announced with a fancy key visual

Oshi No Ko Season 1 ended on June 28, 2023, setting the internet on fire with its cliff-hanger ending. Since then, every fan has been waiting for Season 2 of the anime. Well, here, we bring good news for the fandom.

Oshi No Ko was released on April 12, 2023, with a 90-minute premiere episode, and shockingly, it became the most trending anime show on social media overnight – thanks to the adorable characters and the gripping storyline.

The anime features a famous idol, Ai, who gets murdered by one of her psychotic stalkers, but as the story progresses, we learn that there is a mastermind involved in the murder. Several anime out there follow the same concept, but rarely do we get a series showcasing how dark the Entertainment industry actually is. And Oshi No Ko is one of those anime shows that focuses on the same issue.

Well, Oshi No Ko’s first season, being one of the major hits of the 2023 Spring Season, enjoys a huge fanbase, and now, it’s to be seen how the renewed season will perform once it arrives.

When will Oshi No Ko Season 2 be released?

Given the success of its predecessor, Oshi No Ko anime didn’t take much time to get renewed for a second season. And now, finally, an announcement emerged on Twitter, stating that Oshi No Ko Season 2 is scheduled for 2024. We must wait for the exact premiere dates, though.

The short teaser arrived with the release window featuring Aqua, Akane, and Kana Arima in a theatre, hints that the upcoming season will primarily focus on the banger stage performances.

The final moments of the first season featured Aqua joining Lala Lai Theatrical Company to solve the mystery of his mother’s death while Ruby gets on the stage for the first time as a member of the new idol group, B-Komachi.

For the unacquainted, Oshi No Ko Season 1 adapted the manga’s first 37 chapters, and as the source material has released 132 chapters until now, you shouldn’t worry about the content availability.

Even though nothing has been made clear regarding how many chapters will be adapted by the second season or the total episode count, we should expect it to follow in the footsteps of the first season.

