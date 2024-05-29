Upcoming anime’s weird marketing has fans completely obsessed

Free marketing tip: be weird. That’s what My Deer Friend Nokotan is doing, and as the latest production from Studio WIT approaches release, people are paying attention.

If you’re unaware, the upcoming anime My Deer Friend Nokotan follows an elk-girl with horns who moves to a new school, and the group of friends that grow to love her slightly odd behavior. It’s a charming comedy that could be one of the best anime this year, should execution match the concept.

For something so odd, it’s appropriate that the social media surrounding it has been slightly unhinged. For instance, the trailer asks, “Why are humans not deer?” before repeatedly showing us the realistic deer used in the show, for whatever reason.

If you like the music of that teaser, you’re in luck, because the opening has been turned into an hour-long loop. Torako Koshi dances in front of a slightly disinterested looking deer for the whole thing. It’s remarkable.

People are paying attention, replying with plenty of memes, as well as self-imposed challenges. “Utterly disappointed it’s not 10 hours long,” reads one of the top replies. “Absolute cinema,” adds another.

Perhaps you agree. Have this on 24/7, put it in cinemas ahead of new movies. Maybe then Hollywood will finally be saved.

My Deer Friend Nokotan comes from the manga by Oshioshio that kicked off in 2019. Masahiko Ohta is directing the adaptation, a filmmaker who tends to specialize in these slightly esoteric slice-of-life stories, having done Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! and Gabriel DropOut among several others.

One might even say this one is for his deer friends. Admit it, that's funny.