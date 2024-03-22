Anime fans reveal top 10 manga they want to see animated

AnimeJapan recently revealed the results of their 7th edition of “Manga We Want To See Animated Ranking”. More than 100,000 fans voted in this poll and chose the top 10 manga they wanted to see animated.

The voting took place from February 1 to March 4, with fans choosing which manga they wanted to see anime adaptations of out of the 50 nominations of the most popular titles. The authors of the top 10 winners all expressed their surprise and excitement for the enthusiasm fans showed their works.

The title topping the list of the manga fans want to see animated the most is Hami Nakasora’s Shinanontinoikuru. Published by Kadokawa, this nostalgic slice-of-life manga revolves around two siblings, Shinano and Ikuru, and their day-to-day lives in the late Showa and early Heisei periods.

The second and third spots are taken by M-fujin’s family comedy Syougakuseiemumotoemumi no kattekimamaraifu and Maron’s Real Otaku Life, which focuses on an otaku dance group.

I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend into a Girl, the popular BL manga by Azusa Banjou won the fourth place as the manga viewers want to see animated. The manga follows two childhood friends, Kenshirou and Hiura, as the line between their friendship begins to blur when Kenshirou practices makeup on Hiura.

Naru Kariya’s fantasy romance manga Ugly Red-District Girl or the Ugly Duckling of the Entertainment District earned many votes and found itself on the fifth position, followed by the Manio’s psychological GL drama I Love Your Cruddy.

The owner of the seventh spot is an expected one. One of the newer additions of the Weekly Shounen Jump, Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono, took the manga world by storm upon its release. It’s been on the list of the most viewed manga on Manga Plus consistently since its debut.

The last three manga fans want to see in animation are The Summer You Were There by Yuama, Kindergarten Wars by You Chiba, and Psyren by Toshiaki Iwashiro, in that order.

Many past winners of AnimeJapan’s “Manga We Want To See Animated Ranking” got their own anime adaptations. So, fans can hope to see many of the entries of this list animated in the future.