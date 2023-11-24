10 most brutal & violent anime of all time

Do you love to watch brutal and violent content in anime? If yes, you should read this post. Here, you will come across the ten best series full of blood, guts, and gore.

It’s well known that the anime industry doesn’t shy away from showing violence and brutality. In fact, the animated medium allows creators to get more creative with the portrayal of dark elements on the screen.

People unfamiliar with anime may think that these shows cater to kids and teenagers, but nothing could be further from the truth. The most popular anime series features themes that are only suitable for adults.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, at a time when every new anime show features brutality, it’s hard to find the ones that are, in fact, good. So, here’s something to help you out.

1. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga takes place in the world of Vikings and showcases the aftermath of the war. So, if you are someone who can not stand brutality, this series is definitely not for you. The ones who have already watched Vinland Saga know what goriness actually looks like. In fact, several publications like Screenrant have suggested it to be the cruelest anime.

Article continues after ad

The series is a lot more violent than we can imagine; for instance, people are seen burnt alive, getting their eyes pierced by the soldiers, and getting their heads chopped off. Besides that, Vinland Saga also features animal cruelty. It is the story of a boy who chooses to get his hands dirty with blood after seeing his father’s brutal death. However, in Season 2, we see the same kid getting old and deciding to build a new world that would be free of violence.

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Netflix

Article continues after ad

2. Hellsing Ultimate

The first episode of Hellsing Ultimate came out in 2006, but it feels fresh even today. The series features a vampire in the lead role, so obviously, it has to be brutal in every way. There are scenes in the anime that can make you shiver. Hellsing Ultimate is an anime series recognized for its horror elements, such as characters being pierced with sharp objects. We also get to see their heads getting blasted. The series also features a scene where we see a river filled with blood instead of water.

The plotline brings a vampire named Alucard as the main protagonist, who joins forces with the vampire-slaying organization to fight against his own kind and save England from getting engulfed in darkness.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Goblin Slayer

Crunchyroll

Here comes the most controversial anime of all time. Goblin Slayer debuted with the most disturbing episode in anime history, where we see a girl getting harassed by the goblins. Secondly, there are uncountable scenes that leave us with no questions regarding the violence the series has in store. The anime is indeed for a mature audience as the dark and violent themes it contains may traumatize young viewers.

Goblin Slayer follows a group of adventurers who are seen figuring out creative and innovative ways to hunt every goblin in existence. Despite getting into controversies for some scenes in Season 1, the series was renewed for a second season, which is currently ongoing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

4. Attack on Titan

MAPPA

Although Attack on Titan has concluded after ten years, it’s worth mentioning that it is and will always be one of the most popular series of all time. Coming with the most brutal killings, AoT has accumulated a huge fandom that is not ready to accept that the series has finally ended.

AoT is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and humanity is seen residing inside three walls so that they don’t become the food of the humanoid titans. The series features so many violent scenes, including the ones where we see humankind getting crushed under the feet of titans or devoured by them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

5. Deadman Wonderland

We have seen people involved in mass murder in several live-action films/series, but what if the same concept is presented to you in an anime? Intriguing, isn’t it? Well, that’s what Deadman Wonderland is about. The main protagonist of the series is an earthquake survivor who doesn’t remember anything related to the tragic calamity.

However, his life takes a terrifying turn when a masked entity massacres every student in his class except him. He comes in the suspects’ list of the authorities, so the only way to escape the prison is by risking his life and finding the Red Man.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

6. Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is an absolutely brutal anime as it sees the most gruesome protagonist. Denji starts as a normal boy who is betrayed by the Yakuza boss and is killed by the devils. However, he comes back to life when his pet Pochita merges with him, giving him the identity of the chainsaw man. After that, it gives us a spine-tingling experience with the scenes where Denji’s hybrid is seen slicing off devils with his chainsaws.

Article continues after ad

It’s not just the kills; it’s even harder to witness how the main protagonist gets transformed into a hybrid monster. That’s because every time the chainsaws pop out of his head and arms, we can see the cuts on his entire body after he gets back to his human form.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Netflix

7. Higurashi: Whey They Cry

Hulu

Based on the video games of the When They Cry franchise, Higurashi creatively balances the brutal & violent elements with the storyline. Initially, you won’t believe how scary the narrative turns out when you see the innocent faces of the characters.

Article continues after ad

Higurashi: When They Cry is set in a village named Hinamizawa, where people are busy with the preparation for an upcoming festival. However, when Keiichi Maebara arrives there, he learns about the mysterious deaths that take place on the day of the festival every year. In fact, the victims don’t get to die normally; instead, they start behaving weirdly a few minutes before their demise, eventually killing themselves in the most brutal manner.

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Hulu

Article continues after ad

8. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss is such a series that has been receiving backlash recently on social media. In fact, a few days ago, a K-pop celebrity was getting a lot of hate for suggesting this anime to his fanbase. Now, you may wonder why that is.

Well, the series started as a typical fantasy anime featuring a girl named Riko who wanders to different places in search of her mother. However, as the story progresses, we realize there is so much more in the world of Made in Abyss. A scene in the anime shows a 10-year-old Riko getting tortured in the orphanage where she lived. This is only a particular scene, but there are many more, so if you have the courage to watch this anime, you should give it a try.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Disney Plus

9. Another

Crunchyroll

Another is an anime that falls under the horror genre and brings the most chilling narrative to the table. The series has everything that will make you cry for every episode. Filled with mind-boggling twists and turns, Another will indeed become the favorite of anyone who isn’t afraid to witness viciousness at every corner.

Another follows two students of North Middle School, Koichi, and Mei, as they decide to figure out how their classmates are dying mysteriously and how they can stop the murders from continuing.

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

10. Corpse Party: Tortured Souls

Crunchyroll

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is a miniseries that involves four episodes, which is not enough for any enthusiast. Based on the video game Corpse Party, the series is set in a haunted academy that was once demolished following the horror incidents that took place in it.

Article continues after ad

However, a new school is built on the same land, and every dark creature buried under the ground is released. The series is full of gore scenes, so if you are looking for something like this, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls can be your next binge-watching anime series.

Article continues after ad

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.