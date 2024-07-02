McDonald’s reveals new Jujutsu Kaisen flavored sauce

McDonald’s is teaming up with the anima & manga series Jujutsu Kaisen to reveal an all-new sauce flavor inspired by one of the chain’s most popular Japanese promotions.

Back in February, McDonald’s announced that it would be bringing the WcDonald’s anime universe to life, teaming up with Japanese Cat’s Eye artist and illustrator Acky Bright to bring four new episodic shorts.

The collab saw the famous Golden Arches turned on their head, and brought all-new anime-themed packaging to restaurants across the US.

Now, McDonald’s is once again collaborating with the massively popular manga series; Jujutsu Kaisen. The new collaboration involves the creation of a brand new sauce named the Special Grade Garlic Sauce, which features a combination of garlic and soy sauce, displaying a tangy sweetness.

McDonald’s There will be eight new Jujutsu Kaisen sauce packets on offer

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the supernatural elements of the Jujutsu Kaisen world are broken down into “Grades,” which reflect their strength. Special Grades are the highest rank, with Special Grade curses and sorcerers being among the most powerful in the world.

The new sauce packets feature designs of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most iconic characters, including fan-favorites such as Yuji Itadori, Sukuna and Saturo Gojo.

The limited edition sauces will go on sale on July 9, and will be exclusively available via the McDonald’s app. You’ll be able to grab it one along with any order of Chicken McNuggets, or simply as an add-on to your meal.

In addition to this, those who order the Special Grade Garlic Sauce via the McDonald’s App will be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, where you can stream episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant teaming up with a classic anime series to bring customers new dishes. Pizza Hut announced that it was collaborating with Cardcaptor Sakura, releasing a wild new series of menu items.