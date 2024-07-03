Pizza Hut unveils bizarre Grilled Cheese Ramen

Pizza Hut might have just released its most unusual menu item yet, and it combines two wholly unexpected ingredients, grilled cheese and ramen noodles.

Pizza Hut is famous for its classic pizzas that tend to stick to the basics. In the US, many of the flavors we find on menus have been there since the restaurant’s inception back in 1958. However, international releases prove to be a bit more interesting.

In Japan, Pizza Hut has just released a new item called Yaki Cheese Ramen, or Grilled Cheese Ramen.

Perhaps the most interesting thing however is that even Pizza Hut Japan have been keeping this new dish a relative secret. It’s not too easy to find on the brand’s website, and requires some digging around.

Sora News 24 Here’s what the new cheesy creation looks like

After some investigation by Sora News, an outlet dedicated to international fast food releases, they revealed that Pizza Hut had actually quietly released the new dish in mid-March, but were keeping it under wraps.

Produced in collaboration with Japanese ramen chain Tenka Ippin, the new dish is incredibly simple in terms of ingredients, combining cheese, seasoning and noodles as its key components.

The new cheesy ramen dish is classified as a side menu item, and it costs 560 yen (US$3.48).

This isn’t the first weird international Pizza Hut item we’ve come across. In June, Pizza Hut teamed up with the classic anime show Cardcaptor Sakura to release a brand new new menu that proved to be absolutely wild.

Pizza Hut isn’t the only pizza brand to create some come up with some interesting international collabs however. Domino’s released a pizza that featured a cheesy-volcano in the center back in January.