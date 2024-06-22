Classic anime reportedly getting new show for 35th anniversary

An iconic anime, Ranma 1/2, is reportedly coming back soon, with a remake of Rumiko Takahashi’s manga allegedly in development.

Premiering in 1989, Ranma 1/2 is a beloved anime show that merged martial arts and romance in a slightly bizarre, gender-bending concept. The titular hero is training to be a combat champion, when they suddenly develop the ability to jump between being a man and a woman if they’re hit with water at certain temperatures.

The manga from Rumiko ran from 1987 to 1996, while the sports anime was more short-lived, running from April 1989 to September 1992. According to anime and manga leaker Sugio Lite, another adaptation is on the way.

Article continues after ad

“Official announcement coming soon,” Sugio tweeted on June 21, quoting the initial reveal on June 15. Should this come to pass, it’d be right on the 35th anniversary of Ranma 1/2’s premiere, suggesting it’s part of some celebrations for the franchise.

Fans are waiting with bated breath. “I can’t wait to see it!” says one. “We will be seated,” adds another.

Article continues after ad

Ranma 1/2 is just one extremely popular property from Rumiko, as she penned Inuyasha and Urusei Yatsura as well, among others. Both of those have more modern adaptations, Inuyasha getting brought to the screen in the 2000s, and Urusei Yatsura being adapted twice, once in 1981, then again in 2022.

Article continues after ad

As such, Ranma has stood out for some time among Rumiko’s works as something that could use a modern touch. There’s some speculation that Studio MAPPA is producing this new version, but no details have been revealed, beyond the adamant report it’s coming.

We’ll keep you informed – definitely an upcoming anime we’re excited about. Check out our guides to Oshi no Ko Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, and My Hero Academia: You’re Next for more releases this summer.