One-Punch Man manga is going on another long hiatus

One-Punch Man manga is going on a long hiatus again, but fans are not surprised.

The illustrator of the One-Punch Man manga, Yusuke Murata, recently announced a two-month-long hiatus. This announcement followed the release of the manga’s Chapter 202, which was released on June 19. The series will return on August 22.

Though this news certainly puts a dampner on the fans’ mood, most are not shocked by this. The manga is already known for its frequent hiatuses. On top of that, the series has been releasing redrawn chapters since February, providing no new development for the story.

Chapter 202 is the last of the redrawn chapters, meaning we’re about to get new material from Chapter 203. However, given the long break, we’ll have to wait a bit longer until its return in late August.

Despite this, many fans are supportive of the mangaka’s decision to take the break. One-Punch Man manga has very beautiful and detailed art, and it’s clear how much effort Murata puts into them. It’s only natural that he’d need breaks in between to take care of his health.

One/Yusuke Murata/Shueisha

“We will wait… I hope Murata sensei is okay,” wrote on user on X/Twitter, joined by another saying, “It’s been looking good lately, deserved rest.” A third mentioned Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and commented, “Gege and now Murata… we are in dark times… I hope he is okay too.”

A fourth agreed on Reddit, “I’d rather them enjoy working on this than treating it as a task to complete. Hopefully the break will rejuvenate them.”

However, some are not so happy with this news, pointing out the series’ slow pacing due to the redraws. One such reader commented on X, “Going on hiatus? It’s been on hiatus since February,” and another added, “Full redrawing chapters… And now a hiatus?”

A lot of the readers are looking forward to the webcomic, now that the manga is on a break. Some are also hoping to get new information on One-Punch Man Season 3. But so far, nothing new has been revealed.

