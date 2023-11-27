The Feast of Amrita anime finally gets worldwide release date

Are you a horror anime fan searching for a new film to watch? Well look no further, because The Feast of Amrita has finally got its international release date.

Highly-anticipated prequel to 2018’s Aragne: Sign of Vermillion, The Feast of Amrita, first debuted in Japanese theaters back in May 2023. However, international fans were left waiting and wondering when (or if) they’d ever be able to stream the anime film in the west.

The plot follows a group of teenage schoolgirls called Tamahi (Maaya Uchida), Yu (Moemi Otaka) and Aki (Mamiko Noto). After they witness someone fall to their death from the rooftop of an old apartment complex, they enter the building to find themselves trapped in their very own horror house, where devilish demons hunt them to gain control of their bodies and souls.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Written, directed and animated by Saku Sakamoto, best known for Nantsu no Umi, the film debuted to generally positive reviews as an easy-to-watch horror flick. And now, over six-months after its official release in Japanese theaters, you’ll soon be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The Feast of Amrita, originally known as Amrita no Kyouen, will debut on HIDIVE on December 1, 2023.

After streaming Aragne: Sign of Vermillion, HIDIVE has also acquired the exclusive rights to horror-flick The Feast of Amrita. And it will stream the film in its original Japanese language with English subtitles at 12:00 pm EST.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

17:00 PM UK

11:00 AM (CST)

9:00 AM (PST)

10:00 AM (MST, Canada)

HIDIVE has acquired a huge horror anime catalog, including Alice in Borderland, Parastye: The Maxium and even exclusive rights to Made in Abyss. So, once you’ve finished watching The Feast of Amrita, there will be plenty of series and films for you to indulge your inner dark side with.

The Feast of Amrita trailer

Something dark and twisted lurks in the walls of an abandon apartment building. Can Tamahi, Yu and Aki escape with their lives and their minds in tact? Find out on December 1, 2023, with The Feast of Amrita’s exclusive debut on HIDIVE.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, why not check out our other anime coverage here?