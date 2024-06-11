Oshi no Ko reportedly starting final arc very soon

Oshi no Ko, the popular idol manga, has revealed the final arc will begin this month, though how long the narrative lasts overall remains up in the air.

Since debuting in April 2020, Oshi no Ko has become a hit franchise. The manga has been a mainstay of the Manga Plus top ten for months, and the anime show‘s imminent second season is one of summer’s most anticipated releases.

Alas, all good things must end, and it has been revealed that the last arc of Oshi no Ko will begin in Chapter 154, out June 27, 2024. This will be the return from a brief, weeklong hiatus after Chapter 153.

Though we don’t have many details, previous work by the creative team, Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, may suggest how long the final arc will be. For instance, Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love Is War took a year to wrap up, once it was known we were into the finale.

We could see the same in Oshi no Ko, and given the large community around it, the team might want to push the story for as long as they can. That said, fans respect the decision of the creators.

“You gotta love a mangaka that ends their series how they want without dragging it out forever,” says one user on X/Twitter. “I thought they gonna milk it assuming it’s crazy popularity but the author made the right choice,” says another.

Others hope there’s commitment to a proper ending, rather than the surprise of more to come. “How ‘final’ is the final arc? I like holding off on reading manga until they’ve nearly ended. Did that with Chainsaw Man cause I heard that was ending a few years back, only to be jump-scared by the words ‘Part 1’ when I finished,” another user asks.

That’s a question that can only be answered in time. Meanwhile, Osho no Ko Season 2 premieres on July 3, 2024.

