Oshi no Ko Chapter 154: Release date & spoiler speculation

Now that Aqua has finally come face-to-face with his biological father, he’ll learn the truth of Ai’s relationship with Hikaru in Oshi no Ko Chapter 154.

Oshi no Ko has entered its final arc with Chapter 153. Titled ‘Toward the Stars and Dreams’, this arc will get to the bottom of Ai’s murder and her torrid relationship with the father of her children.

Hikaru Kamiki was revealed to be Aqua and Ruby’s biological father in the Mainstay Arc. In Chapter 96, Aqua realized that it was the Kamiki Productions’ president who fathered the twins and planned Ai’s murder.

Given the crucial point the story is currently at, Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 will be one of the most important chapters in the manga. Here are the release date of the chapter and our speculation on what’s coming next.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

You can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from July 3 onwards.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 spoiler speculation

Chapter 153 is the first chapter of the manga which is told entirely from Hikaru’s point of view. It gives readers a much-needed change of perspective as the truth comes out. Chapter 154 is probably going to follow this trend and continue with Hikaru’s POV.

Shueisha

It’ll pick up where the last chapter left off. We’ll get to know how Ai and he broke up and how it affected him so much that he sent a killer after her. The chapter may also reveal how this incident pushed him over the edge after his traumatic relationship with Airi.

Since the previous chapter was from Hikaru’s POV, we don’t know why Ai broke up with him in the first place. He claims she never loved him while he loved her with all his heart. And he believes she left the CD for Aqua to avenge her.

However, Aqua indicates that’s not the case. It seems there’s more to Ai’s decision than it appears and she left the CD for a reason other than what Hikaru believes. Maybe Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 will give us a glimpse into what might’ve prompted her decision at that time.

