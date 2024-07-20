Oshi no Ko Chapter 156: Release date & spoiler speculation

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 is going to be one of the most significant and interesting chapters in the story – here’s its release date and what to expect.

Having entered its final arc, Oshi no Ko is now focusing on the core storyline of the series: Ai’s murder. It’s served as a trauma for the Hoshino siblings and kickstarted their individual character arcs.

For the longest time, Aqua and Ruby’s father was thought to be the primary villain in the young idol’s death. However, Chapter 155 revealed there’s more to the story than anyone, both the characters and the readers, thought before.

Since the Towards the Star and Dreams Arc is the final arc, we can expect it to last longer than the manga’s others. Even then, it can end within 40 more chapters, given three are already out. This makes Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 all the more important.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 will be released on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Fans will have access to the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from July 24 onwards.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

In Chapter 155, we finally get the conclusion of Aqua’s revenge against Hikaru Kamiki. However, it turned out to be quite anti-climactic. After all the darkness and secrecy, Aqua let Hikaru leave at Ruby’s wish after showing him Ai’s video and revealing she’d loved him all along.

Though that storyline crashed and burned at the last moment, it also opened new doors for the next antagonist. After meeting Akane, Aqua reveals there’s another conspirator behind Ai’s murder: the one who was her biggest fan and yet wanted her downfall the most.

The person turned out to be Fuyuko Niino, aka Nino, of the original B-Komachi. At the end of the chapter, we see Nino staring at an old B-Komachi poster where the other members’ faces are scribbled over, leaving only Ai and her at the center.

So, we can expect Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 to give us more glimpses of Nino. Given she was just introduced, it’s unlikely we’ll get to know everything about her yet. However, there can be crucial information about her dynamic with Ai in the next chapter.

Aqua will also return to his single-minded pursuit of his mother’s betrayer. But this time he won’t have to bear the emotional burden of that being his father. He’ll have help from Akane, too. As for Kana, whether she’ll appear in the next chapter, we cannot say for certain yet.

This are our speculations on the upcoming Oshi no Ko Chapter 156. Whether any of this really happens will be revealed in due time.

