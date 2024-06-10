Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest – Release date, plot, & more

Hiro Mashima’s popular anime Fairy Tail is all set for a highly-anticipated new season, so what can you expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail is a popular shonen anime and manga series by Hiro Mashima. The story is set in the magical Kingdom of Fiore and follows an aspiring wizard, Lucy Heartfilia. She dreams of making it big by joining the kingdom’s best wizard guild, Fairy Tail.

As the top guild in the Kingdom, it has some of the strongest and most popular wizards in Firoe. They take more dangerous missions than ordinary wizards and are loved by the public. Lucy joins the guild after meeting Natsu and Happy, who recur through the franchise. The anime show ended in 2019 after the final battle with Alvarez and Acnologia, but viewers have been eager for more.

Thankfully, this summer will mark the debut of a new adventure. So, check out everything we know about Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be released on July 7, 2024.

Kodansha/FT100YQ

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga started publishing in 2018, and announced an anime adaptation not long after. However, the studio didn’t have enough chapters to make an entire season. The manga currently has over 160 chapters.

The series will broadcast every Sunday in Japan at 5:30 pm JST. However, the global streaming time and platforms probably won’t be announced until a few days before the official release. The animation studio will most likely announce the number of episodes after the series debut.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest trailer

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest trailer was released on June 7, 2024. Before this, the anime released character teasers and visuals to promote the anime in April.

The trailer promotes Natsu and his friends’ new adventure as they set out on a new but dangerous quest. The main cast remains the same as in the previous anime since Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Carla, and Happy are teaming up together again.

Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest a sequel?

Crunchyroll

Yes, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a sequel. The story takes place exactly one year after the original Fairy Tail ends.

The original manga started publishing in August 2006 and ended in July 2017. One year has passed since the battle with Alvarez and Acnlogia. In the year X793, Lucy wins an award for her new book, and all the guilds in the country of Fiore move on with their daily lives. She has been writing a book since the beginning of the story.

Furthermore, Fiore’s king Hisui pardons Crime Sorcière for their crimes, allowing them to live freely as ordinary citizens. The story ends with Natsu and his team setting out on the 100 Years Quest, which hasn’t been completed by Gildarts or anyone else in over a century. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga debuted in July 2018, exactly one year after the main story ended.

What is the plot of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Kodansha/FT100YQ

The 100 Years Quest is a mission no one has accomplished in more than a century. It’s full of danger and enemies, and it is more powerful than anything Natsu and his friends have faced. The best team in the Fairy Tail Guild embarks on this quest.

They travel all the way to the northern continent of Guiltina, where they seek out the employer of this insanely difficult quest. The mission is to seal away Five Dragon Gods. They’re a group of individuals with powers vast enough to cause global destruction. However, while Natsu and his friends are on the mission, a new member, Touka, joins the Guild.

Who is making Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

J.C. Staff has taken over production for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime adaptation.

The studio is popular for One Punch Man Season 2, Toradora, Food Wars, Saiki Kusuo, and other hit anime. All the previous Fairy Tail seasons were under A-1 Pictures in collaboration with other studios.

Where can you watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

There’s no official confirmation about the streaming platforms for Fairy Tail: 100 Year Mission. However, all previous Fairy Tail seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video, and we expect 100 Years Quest to eventually land on all them.

That’s everything we know about Fairy Tail’s latest installment. Our upcoming anime list will keep you informed of what else is coming out. You can learn more with our guides to Tower of God Season 2, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, as well.