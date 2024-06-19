Oshi no Ko Season 2: Release date, plot, trailer & more

After a year of waiting, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is finally coming back — here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Oshi no Ko was a huge surprise in 2023, becoming one of the best anime of the year soon after its debut. Adapted from the manga by Kaguya Sama’s Aka Akasaka and Scum’s Wish’s Mengo Yokoyari, the drama anime show swept everyone off their feet with its unique plot and intriguing approach.

While every other popular anime series was busy showing fights with superhuman powers, Oshi no Ko told an entirely human story about the dark side of the entertainment industry. From the get-go, it grips its viewers with such a stronghold that they’re left wanting more.

But the wait is finally over as Oshi no Ko Season 2 is all set to grace our screens again. So, when will that be and where can you find it — there are a lot of questions to be answered. Fret not, we’ve got everything right here for you!

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. This information was revealed with a trailer for the new season back in May this year.

After its grand success, Oshi no Ko was renewed for a second season right after Season 1’s finale. It got its first release window in November 2023 during the “Ichigo Production ☆ Fan Appreciation Festival 2023”.

Before its official premiere, the highly anticipated anime will have an advance screening of its first episode on June 30 at Tokyo. Another special screening will be held at the AnimeExpo 2024 where the first two episodes will be showed to the audience on July 6.

So, if you find yourself in Japan or the US, don’t forget to catch the first episodes of Oshi no Ko Season 2 before the rest of the world.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 plot

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will pick up right where the first season left off. It’ll adapt the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, also known as the Tokyo Blade Arc, where Aqua joins the cast of the stage play adaptation of a popular manga.

Joining him as cast members are some familiar faces from Season 1: Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. However, Aqua has just one goal in mind: to find out the identity of his biological father. But before that, he needs to face his trauma about Ai to learn to act with emotions.

The 2.5D Stage Play Arc is the longest arc of the manga so far, spanning over 26 chapters and three volumes. It also introduces major characters like Abiko Samejima and Taiki Himekawa. But Ruby fans might be disappointed this season since she doesn’t have a significant role in this arc.

The episode count of Oshi no Ko Season 2 hasn’t been revealed by. If it has 11 episodes again, it’ll take the entire second season to adapt the 2.5D Stage Play Arc. Judging by the trailer of the anime, that does seem to be the case.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 trailer

Oshi no Ko Season 2 was renewed with an announcement teaser trailer in June 2023. It featured major scenes from the first season, including Ai’s death, Aqua’s vow of vengeance, Ruby joining idol group B-Komachi, and significant scenes with Mem-Cho, Kana, and Akane.

The second glimpse into Season 2 came in March 2024 when the official teaser was released. It revealed the new characters making their debuts in this season as well as their Japanese voice actors.

The final trailer was released in May 2024 which finally revealed the arc Season 2 will be adapting. Like the previous season, Doga Kobo will be in charge of the animation in Season 2. Daisuke Hiramaki is helming the project as director.

How to watch Oshi no Ko Season 2?

Like the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be exclusively streaming on HIDIVE. As the streaming service has the sole rights of the anime, you won’t find it on Crunchyroll or Netflix. The second season will be available in both the US and UK regions from July 3 onwards.

For other upcoming anime, check out our guides on Tower of God Season 2, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Mashle Season 3, One Punch Man Season 3, and Sakamoto Days.