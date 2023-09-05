One Piece: Where to start in the anime after live-action

Netflix has yet to confirm Season 2 of the One Piece live-action series – so if you want to begin the One Piece anime, here’s the episode you should start watching from.

The One Piece live-action series made its grand debut on Netflix last week and quickly became a global sensation. With an amazing cast, VFX, storytelling, and direction, the series surpasses all live-action animes in history. It also stays faithful to the original plot while also having a unique approach to the narrative.

Article continues after ad

The condensed plot is the most apparent difference in the One Piece live-action adaptation. The first season covers the East Blue Saga, except for the Loguetown Arc, and compresses the narrative while retaining the spirit of what makes One Piece unique.

Article continues after ad

One Piece has gained a global audience, with the show trending in 84 countries. Viewers are all awaiting a Season 2. However, a sequel seems too far off since there is no official confirmation from Netflix. Therefore, here’s a guide on which anime episode fans should start after watching Netflix’s One Piece live-action.

Article continues after ad

One Piece anime and Netflix live-action are entirely different experiences

Netflix/Shueisha

The story of One Piece and the world-building are unbelievably vast. The series cannot be adapted in just a few episodes. While Netflix does an incredible job in adapting most of the East Blue Saga within eight episodes, we miss out on a few incredible moments.

Compared to One Piece anime, the plot of Netflix’s live-action is streamlined. It introduces certain characters and moments way ahead of time. It cannot simply be described as an adaptation since we get to see so many original moments. However, those who like the live-action will find themselves drawn toward the anime as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ideally, regardless of whether you’ve watched the live-action or not, it’s better to start the anime with the first episode. The narrative and the pacing are completely different. While the live-action is incredible as it is, the original plot of One Piece is deep and way more expressive in terms of character developments, backstories, emotions, and so much more.

However, if you don’t want to start from the beginning, you can jump straight to Episode 45. One Piece live-action covers the first five arcs of the East Blue Saga but not the Loguetown arc, which concludes the first saga of this epic story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Loguetown arc begins in Episode 45, where the Straw Hats visit the place where the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, was born and executed. It’s known as “the town of the beginning and the end.” As for the manga, it begins in chapter 96.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix. You can also check out our other One Piece coverage below:

One Piece anime and live-action differences | One Piece Luffy vs Kizaru | One Piece treasure | One Piece Episode 1074 | Oda’s message on live-action | One Piece strongest characters | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | Gear 5 problem | One Piece live-action young Straw Hats

Article continues after ad