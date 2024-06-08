One Piece finally reveals Zoro and Sanji’s true feelings toward each other

Zoro and Sanji have been at each other’s throats since they met, but One Piece finally reveals their true feelings about each other.

Unlike most shonen anime, One Piece doesn’t have its protagonist caught in an intense rivalry. Instead, the rivalry trope is represented through Luffy’s crewmates, Zoro and Sanji. As the two strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates after the captain, their competition has been going on for years.

Zoro and Sanji’s banter is a running gag in the series. Their personalities are vastly different and they never miss an opportunity to insult the other. While Zoro mocks Sanji’s tendency to fall in love with every woman he meets, the chef often ribs the swordsman about his poor sense of direction.

They also have hilarious nicknames for each other: “mosshead” and “pervert cook”. On top of that, they have a long-running competition about having a higher bounty.

But under this comical rivalry, there is a sense of camaraderie and respect. Though rarely demonstrated, their sort-of friendship can be found in subtle moments. But the new One Piece magazine confirms loud and clear that deep down, they acknowledge each other.

One Piece Magazine 18 was released on June 4, 2024, and was themed around “the Wings” of the future King of Pirates, i.e. Zoro and Sanji. The latest volume reveals many interesting titbits about the characters, and the new Zoro novel is also included in this issue.

The magazine demonstrates how Zoro and Sanji’s true feelings about each other can be ascertained by their actions. For example, Zoro always eats Sanji’s food with excitement, confident in the blond’s cooking skills.

He also acknowledges Sanji’s strength and is confident that the chef will protect everyone at all cost. This is especially seen when he doesn’t believe that Nami and the others have been killed on Zou since Sanji was with them. Despite their constant bickering, he cares and worries about the chef.

Sanji, on the other hand, has a lot of respect for Zoro’s dream. On Thriller Bark, he was ready to sacrifice himself to protect the swordsman’s dream and the rest of his crewmates. He’s also one of the very few people who knows the truth about Zoro’s sacrifice that day.

He acknowledges the swordsman’s strength and commitment, knowing that Zoro fights for his crewmates at the cost of his own life, as seen in Arlong Park. Because of his immense trust in the swordsman and his skill, Sanji entrusts his “precious” ladies to his rival.

Though Zoro and Sanji’s rivalry has always been used for comedy instead of hatred and jealousy, the clarification of their true feelings is still appreciated. This justification proves just how tight-knit the Straw Hats are and how deep their loyalty runs.

