One Piece: Bounties of Straw Hats after Wano Saga explained

As we’re nearing the Wano Country Saga finale in One Piece anime, let’s have a look at the enormous hike in the bounties of the Straw Hats.

The Wano Country Saga is one of the most iconic in the entire One Piece series. The anime teases it in 2013 and finally commences it in 2019. It feels surreal, but the epic Saga is almost nearing its end as the series progresses toward the Final Saga.

Wano Saga features some of the best moments in One Piece, where each Straw Hat Pirate has improved by leaps and bounds. Whether it’s Robin, Zoro, Sanji, or anyone else, every member shined during their fights.

Of course, the highlight of the Saga was Luffy’s Gear 5. It will be forever etched as one of the best moments in Shonen history. As per One Piece’s tradition, Wano Saga will also end with the increase in the Bounties of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Bounties of Straw Hats in One Piece have risen exponentially after Wano Saga

Crunchyroll

Here is a comparison of the current and upcoming bounties of each Straw Hat crew member in One Piece after Wano:

Monkey D. Luffy: From 1.5 billion to 3 billion berries

Roronoa Zoro: From 320 million to 1.111 billion berries

Jinbe: From 438 million to 1.1 billion berries

Vinsmoke Sanji: From 330 million to 1.032 billion berries

Nico Robin: From 130 million to 930 million berries

Usopp: From 200 million to 500 million berries

Franky: From 94 million to 394 million berries

Brook: From 83 million to 383 million berries

Nami: From 66 million to 366 million berries

Tony Tony Chopper: From 100 to 1000 berries

Collective Bounty: From 3.161 billion to 8.816 billion

This is by far the biggest rise in the Straw Hats’ individual and overall bounties in One Piece. Jinbe, a former Warlord officially joining the crew, surely works in their favor. However, the surprising part is Sanji has the fourth-highest bounty in the crew. From the beginning, he has always been behind Zoro, only taking second place after Whole Cake Island Saga, which didn’t even have Zoro.

However, Sanji’s position as one of the monster trio doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy, which is a good thing for his fans. With an explosive bounty with so few members, the Straw Hat crew is now officially known as the crew of a Yonko. Luffy becoming an Emperor of the Sea is a big leap in the story as he is now closer than ever to becoming the Pirate King.

