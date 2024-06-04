One Piece: Will Sanji get Conqueror’s Haki?

Sanji is the only one in One Piece’s monster trio to not have Conqueror’s Haki even now, so will he ever get it?

Conqueror’s Haki is the rarest kind of Haki, which only those with kingly ambitions are gifted with. Only a select few in the universe of One Piece can use it. As a Yonko, Luffy has one of the best crews in the world.

Sanji, Luffy’s left-hand man, is one of the strongest crew members. Both he and Zoro are known as the wings of the future Pirate King. While Luffy has been using Conqueror’s Haki for a long time, Zoro also uses it in the Wano Country Saga.

Not only that, but Luffy and Zoro are also capable of using advanced Conqueror’s Haki, which is one of the strongest techniques in the entire series. Fans have been debating over Sanji getting Conqueror’s Haki ever since Chapter 1060. But is there a chance Sanji will also get it?

Has Sanji shown signs of having Conqueror’s Haki?

So far, Sanji hasn’t shown signs of using Conqueror’s Haki.

Crunchyroll

However, he is extremely skilled in both Armament and Observation Haki. While Zoro was trained by Mihawk and Luffy by Rayleigh, Sanji learned Haki by himself. He can also use high level of Observation Haki. While Luffy can see into the future with this Haki, the crew believes Sanji is a greater user of this power across all spectrums.

Furthermore, he developed his Diable Jambe into Ifrit Jambe, the hottest flames he can generate. Sanji is also faster and more durable than Zoro. Even so, the only reason he’s lagging slightly behind is his lack of Conqueror’s Haki.

Does Sanji have any chance of getting Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece?

Considering Zoro got this late in the story, there’s definitely a possibility Sanji will get Conqueror’s Haki too.

Crunchyroll

Many fans use Sanji’s gag as an excuse to justify why he can’t get it. However, that’s not how it works. This power is mostly gifted to a lineage of people with kingly ambitions. For example, Kaido’s child Yamato, Big Mom’s son Katakuri, and, Roger’s son Ace, Dragon’s son Luffy, etc. all possess the color of the supreme king.

While that is one requirement for having Conqueror’s Haki, Sanji’s royal bloodline isn’t something to sideline either. Sanji’s father, Judge, was known to be a hero of a war known as the Conquest of Four Kings. Hence, there is a possibility the ability lies dormant withing Sanji.

