One Piece: Why was Jinbe imprisoned in Impel Down?

Unlike other Warlords in One Piece, Jinbe is introduced when he is imprisoned alongside Ace in Impel Down. However, the World Government imprisoned him to display its powers among other Warlords.

As the ruling organization in One Piece, the World Government resorts to all kinds of means to maintain its power hierarchy. They even created a Warlord System to grant unprecedented freedom to powerful pirates. The Warlords are expected to support the Marines with their strength in exchange for that freedom.

Some of the Warlords used this freedom to wreak havoc on other kingdoms, such as Arabasta and Dressorosa. Even after being aware of the atrocious acts committed by Warlords such as Gekko Moria and Doflamingo, the World Government would turn a blind eye to them.

However, Jinbe of the Sun Pirates wasn’t like those scheming pirates who only caused harm to others. He wanted to bridge the gap between humans and Fishmen. However, a simple refusal from his side stripped Jinbe of his title and imprisoned him in Impel Down, a prison for the most dangerous criminals and pirates.

Jinbe was imprisoned in Impel Down for refusing an order from the Marines

After Ace’s capture, the World Government wanted to use him as bait to lure Whitebeard into their vicinity and then get rid of him. However, a war against a pirate crew belonging to an Emperor of the Sea would be no easy feat.

Therefore, the Marines wanted as many soldiers on their side as possible. Naturally, they requested the Warlords to grant their strength in the war. Despite having freedom in almost all aspects, the one thing that the Warlords cannot do is refuse an order from the Marines.

However, Jinbe refused the order because of his respect for Whitebeard. Jinbe not only admired the man, but his entire island was under the Yonko’s protection. As such, Jinbe couldn’t go against the person who was responsible for his island’s safety.

The hellish Fish-Man Island only became a better place when Whitebeard marked it as his territory. Therefore, Jinbe refused the order to go against Whitebeard, despite the consequences of being imprisoned in Impel Down. This helped the World Government display their authority against the free-spirited Warlords as well as create an example out of him.

Luffy freed Jinbe alongside several prisoners

Jinbe was locked in Level 6 of Impel Down alongside Ace. Although his crime was severe, the World Government kept him at the lowest level because of his abilities. Ace requested Jinbe to help Luffy, but the latter insisted on only helping those he had high regard for.

However, Ace was sure that Jinbe would acknowledge Luffy once he met him. Later, things went exactly as Ace hoped they would. While Ace was sent for execution, Luffy arrived at Level 6 and met Jinbe. The former Warlord requested to be freed in order to save Ace.

Being his usual self, Luffy easily trusted Jinbe and earned his gratitude. Therefore, after being freed from Impel Down, Jinbe arrived at Marineford along with Luffy, Crocodile, Ivankov, and the rest of the freed prisoners.

