One Piece live-action: Who is Mr 7?

One Piece’s live-action series has finally dropped on Netflix. While we were able to meet the mainframe characters like Luffy, Zoro, and Nami, several other characters also grabbed our attention, one of whom was Mr. 7.

One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running manga series. So, while every fan of the franchise was excited to get the live-action on their screens, they were also scared. That’s because Netflix made a bad reputation amongst anime fans by delivering not-so-good live-action adaptations of manga/anime, be it Death Note or Cowboy Bebop.

Article continues after ad

However, this time, it seems the streaming giant has broken the “curse” with the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Article continues after ad

The series was already hyped up ahead of its release, and now, when it has finally arrived for streaming, fans are going insane seeing the top-notch cinematography and casting. One such fight sequence that got everyone’s attention was obviously Zoro vs. Mr. 7, which also got everyone intrigued about Zoro’s opponent.

Who is Mr 7 in One Piece?

Mr. 7, who appeared in the One Piece live-action episode 1, was a swordsman sent to meet Zoro by a criminal organization named Baroque Works. The organization was interested in Zoro’s swordsman skills, so they sent Mr. 7 with a proposal asking the pirate hunter to join them.

Article continues after ad

However, Zoro shows disinterest in the offer and instead provokes him, culminating a normal conversation into a blood-soaked fight. Zoro, as expected, kills Mr. 7 after overwhelming him with his swordsmanship.

Article continues after ad

Mr. 7 has obviously died in the first episode, but the title and the position of “Mr. 7” will still live on. In the anime/manga, the position of Mr. 7 was later filled by a sniper frontier agent from the same organization.

In the anime and the manga, the new Mr. 7 works with Miss Father’s Day and is a minor antagonist in the Arabasta Arc, the eleventh story arc of the series.

Article continues after ad

Mr. 7 and his partner, Miss Father’s Day, line up their shots accurately and hit any target they want. Hopefully, we’ll see the deadly duo of Mr. 7 and Miss Father’s Day in the potential next season of the live-action series if it’s greenlit by the creators.

Article continues after ad

In the live-action, Mr. 7 is portrayed by the South African actor Ben Kgosimore. Before starting his career as an actor, he showed his talent as a radio host.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.