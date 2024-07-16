One Piece Chapter 1121 reveals how Luffy’s quest for the titular treasure is more important to the fate of the world than we previously thought.

From the beginning of One Piece, Luffy has been on an exciting journey to find the namesake treasure and become the King of Pirates. However, we still don’t know what the treasure is, even after 27 years.

But One Piece Chapter 1121 gives us a hint at how the treasure will impact the story. In the new chapter, Vegapunk’s message continues even as the Gorosei are hellbent on stopping it. In the broadcast, the scientist discusses the mysterious Ancient Weapons.

But more importantly, he reveals how the obtainer of the One Piece will change the fate of the world, according to spoilers. The one who gets the treasure will also become the King of Pirates. So, it appears Luffy’s journey will end with him saving the world from the impending doom.

Previously in his message, Vegapunk revealed how the world is going to sink under the sea in the near future. Following this, he shared Joyboy’s history and how the legendary character was a savior who fought the World Government.

At this point, there’s no doubt Joyboy and Luffy are the same in spirit. We also know the entire truth about Joyboy and the Void Century will be found on Laugh Tale where the One Piece lies.

Now it’s all coming together. When Luffy finally reaches Laugh Tale, obtains the treasure, and learns the truth of the world, his transformation into the fated savior will be complete. Then it’ll be his duty to prevent the world from sinking by defeating Imu and the World Government.

Cue the massive final war Eiichiro Oda promised us. Once Luffy fulfills his fate, he’ll embody the hope and joy of people. And by winning the war, his mysterious dream will finally come true.

One Piece is flexing its marvelous lore in full glory now that the story has entered the Final Saga. And as we go on, it’ll only get better until we finally see Luffy become the King of Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1121 will be released on July 21, 2024.