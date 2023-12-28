The One Piece is a treasure of immeasurable value. But what exactly is it?

Beloved anime series One Piece has graced our screens for over 20 years. Yet, after over 1000 episodes and 15 films, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew are still no where close to finding the One Piece treasure they’ve been searching for.

So, what are they actually searching for? When Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece debuted back in 1997, we fell in love with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats pirate crew as they navigated the One Piece world searching for the mysterious treasure of the pirate king Gol D. Roger.

Luffy and his crew aren’t the only ones in the series searching for the legendary One Piece. However, everyone in the universe shares one thing in common with the fans. No one really knows what the One Piece actually is.

What is the One Piece treasure?

Not much is actually known about the contents of the One Piece treasure – which could be why its taking Luffy and his crew so long to find it.

So, what has Oda revealed about it? Pirate King Gol D. Roger amassed the One Piece treasure before his death, combining it with the found treasure of a mysterious ancient figure known as Joy Boy.

After the World Government executed Gol D. Roger, pirates from all four corners of the world embarked on a treasure hunt for the One Piece. Which we’ve followed for a quarter of a century.

We don’t know the monetary value of the treasure. However, it is said to be immeasurable. With many fans speculating that the treasure could hold significant personal value to pirate folk, instead of having financial value. In fact, several fans on Reddit have speculated that the One Piece Treasure could be related to the memories of Jo Boy.

Does the One Piece actually exist?

With even the series main characters questioning whether the One Piece even exists. It makes sense that one of the biggest questions posed by fans is: does the One Piece actually exist?

You’ll be relieved to know that this question has been answered by the manga and the anime series. In the original manga, the concept of Ponegylphs (special guides to the location of the treasure) were introduced.

This confirms the existence of the One Piece. However, there is a catch. The Poneglyphs were created by inhabitants of Ohara called the Kozuki Clan. However, they were unfortunately killed the the World Government – enabling the series to stretch for many, many, many more episodes.

As well as this, with some fans theorizing that the One Piece could be a concept instead of a physical treasure, Eiichiro Oda himself confirmed that it definitely exists in a traditional treasure sense.

In a 2022 interview with the Japanese voice actress Mayumi Tanaka, she revealed that she asked Oda if the One Piece was something related to friendship. But he told her, “It’s not that! The OP is real!”

So that settles it. The One Piece is real and it’s not a lesson about friendship as some fans have speculated, although we still don’t know what it actually is.

Where is the One Piece?

So, since we know that the treasure definitely exists in one form or another, has Oda revealed where we can find it?

Until the series Wano arc, little was revealed about the location of the fabled treasure. However, Chapter 967 revealed that the location of the One Piece is on the Island called Laugh Tale.

It’s said that Roger convinced White Beard to borrow Kozuki crew member called Oden to accompany him on his final journey. With the Kozuki’s help, the Roger Pirates were led to the location of the One Piece on Laugh Tale.

Fan theories about the One Piece

Since One Piece is such a long sunning series, it makes sense that there are several fan theories about the true nature of the treasure we’ve all been seeking.

Over the course of the manga it was revealed that there are three Ancient weapons: Poseidon, Uranus and Pluton. We know that Poseidon is Shirahoshi, the princess of the Ryugu Kingdom and Pluton is a highly advanced warship capable of mass destruction. However, the exact nature of Uranus is still unknown. Because of this, fans have speculated that One Piece could either be the ancient weapon Uranus or something created when all three are combined.

Another theory is that the One Piece is the Rio Poneglyph, and reveals the true history of the Void Century. This is one of the older theories. And, while it’s less spectacular than the others, it also makes the most sense. After all, if One Piece contained information that could change world order as we know it, it would justify the World Government’s actions in the series.

While we currently don’t know exactly what One Piece is. We do know for certain that it is a physical entity. So, we can expect Eiichiro Oda to eventually reveal the truth behind his fabled treasure towards the series end.

You can watch episodes of the original One Piece on Crunchyroll and the live-action version Netflix series to come up with a theory of your own.

