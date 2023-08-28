Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 spoilers: Gojo’s Unlimited Hollow Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will finally unveil Gojo’s trump card, “Unlimited Hollow Technique.” Here are the release date and possible spoilers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its last stretch, featuring the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Just when Gojo knocks out the King of Curses, Mahoraga appears from the shadows after adapting to Gojo’s Infinity.

In the recent chapter, Gojo is forced to fight against three opponents: Mahoraga, Sukuna, and a new Shikigami born after merging Nue and Totality. Even in a dire situation, Gojo had a hidden trump card all along.

As always, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger, where Gojo reveals the name of his ultimate move, “Unlimited Hollow Technique.” Delver deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234.

Since there won’t be any break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is expected to be released on September 3, 2023, at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 spoilers: What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will definitely feature Gojo’s hidden trump card. He has been holding back throughout this fight without revealing his most powerful technique. However, since all odds are stacked against him, Gojo has no choice but to finish Mahoraga in one blow.

As if facing against three powerful opponents wasn’t difficult enough, Gojo has to dodge the attacks since his Infinity is useless now. Instead of going after Sukuna, Gojo’s main target right now is Mahoraga. As long as the Shikigami dies, Gojo can get his Infinity back. After all, Gojo’s Infinity is what makes him the strongest sorcerer alive.

As long as he has that ability, no technique can ever touch him. Therefore, Gojo attacks Mahoraga while also evading all his opponents’ attacks. However, Mahoraga’s sturdy body renders Gojo’s Red technique completely useless. In the upcoming chapter, fans will see what the “Unlimited Hollow Technique” is all about.

The series has always shown that Gojo’s Hollow Purple is his strongest technique, but he had been hiding something more deadly all along. Sukuna has already pulled out all his cards during the fight, and it’s time for Gojo to finally gain the upper hand.

