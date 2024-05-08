Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is on track to become the most-watched series of all time

Baby Reindeer has swept fans off their feet with its riveting, dark, and tumultuous storyline of obsession that has led it to quickly take over global Netflix charts.

Created by Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer’s Donny Dunn is a struggling comedian working at a local pub. His world changes when Martha Scott walks in and develops an unhealthy obsession with him. But that becomes only part of the bigger whirlwind story that begins to unravel and goes much deeper than stalking.

Baby Reindeer has struck gold on Netflix since its release as one of the most-watched series. It’s held a place on the Top 10 list for weeks with no signs of letting up. At this rate, Baby Reindeer is steadily on track to become one of the most-watched series in Netflix history.

According to The Independent, the series has garnered 56.5 million views in just 26 days. Will it make the ranks among some of Netflix’s best? Baby Reindeer has a 91-day premiere window to keep adding to its view total. If the series can achieve 27 million more views within 65 days, it cements itself on the list.

At this rate, it’s more than likely. Netflix’s Top 10 list currently has Wednesday in the top spot with 252,100,000 million hours viewed. In second place is none other than Stranger Things Season 4 with 140,700,000 million hours viewed. Surprisingly, the third spot goes to the controversial DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

For Baby Reindeer to land a spot on the list it would have to beat The Witcher Season 1. The series has 83 million hours viewed. If the calculations are correct, Baby Reindeer would need exactly 27 million views or a bit more after 91 days.

Can the series achieve it? By all accounts, it certainly can as it’s gained immense traction not only for its storyline but its real-life inspiration. Gadd used his real-life experience of being sexually assaulted and stalked in his 20s by a customer at the pub where he worked. It led him to develop a one-man show that the series flourished from.

Since the release of Baby Reindeer, it has been caught up in a media frenzy by fans to uncover the real-life stalker and the truth behind Gadd’s abuser. The attention surrounding the series has even led the supposed real-life stalker Fiona Harvey to speak against the series on social media.

Baby Reindeer is available on Netflix, and you can read up on a deleted scene from the series, and more series to stream this month.