One Piece Season 2 announcement could be imminent

Even after the global success of One Piece live-action, Season 2 has yet to be officially renewed. However, there is a possibility that Netflix might announce something soon.

Soon after its release, One Piece live-action became a global sensation as one of the best live-action adaptations of all time. The series is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda that follows the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

After the massive success of the first season, fans desperately await its sequel. However, Netflix has yet to renew it for a sequel officially. Luffy has an epic journey ahead of him; no doubt fans would love to watch more of it.

Article continues after ad

One Piece is incredibly long, as the manga is currently publishing its 11th and final Saga. The series only adapts the first five arcs of the East Blue Saga. After this, Luffy and his crew will travel across the Grand Line to meet new, more powerful enemies.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Season 2 might be announced this week

Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Marty Adelstein, Tomorrow Studios’ CEO, shared: “I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up?

“I think they’re trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next week to two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we’re just waiting for that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Becky Clements says: “They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch. But with Netflix’s support of the title, we expected it to be number one, and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic.”

Netflix’s One Piece: What is it about?

Netflix

The series is based on a popular anime and manga series that centers around the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. The Great Pirate Era inspired countless people to set out to sea to claim the legendary treasure called One Piece. The treasure is said to have everything the world can offer and belongs to the late Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monkey D. Luffy leaves his home searching for the legendary treasure as he begins to gather a small crew to travel across the Grand Line. Along the way, he meets swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, sniper Usopp, and cook Sanji. Together, these five embark on the most dangerous journey of their lives as they aim to fulfill their dreams. Find out what we know about the second season here.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 | Jujutsu Kaisen hand signs | Jujutsu Kaisen narrator | Straw Hat Grand Fleet | One Piece chapter 1092 delay | One Piece chapter 1092 spoilers | One Piece breaks records | One Piece Wano ending | One Piece anime and live-action differences

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.