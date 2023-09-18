One Piece live-action Season 2 script confusion explained

As fans rejoice the renewal of Netflix’s One Piece live-action, there’s been confusion regarding the Season 2 script. Here’s what really happened.

There’s no doubt that Netflix’s One Piece is one of the most successful live-action adaptations in the world. Based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, the series has been globally recognized for its incredible plot and cast.

However, the first season only scratches the tip of the iceberg. Luffy’s real journey has yet to begin, and it will only get better as time goes by. Two weeks after the premiere of the first season, Netflix renewed One Piece for Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The announcement was made via Eiichiro Oda’s video message featuring a live-action transponder snail. However, with the message, confusion regarding the script for Season 2 arose. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

What is the confusion regarding One Piece live-action Season 2 script?

Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, said, “We’ve got scripts ready.” Becky Clements, the executive producer of Netflix, further added, “Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

Article continues after ad

The interview was published about a week before the official announcement of One Piece live-action Season 2. However, in the video message uploaded by Netflix, Eiichiro Oda shared: “What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action One Piece? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

Article continues after ad

“It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work of the production team truly worth it. To everyone who’s been a fan of One Piece for years and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much.

Article continues after ad

“Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news: Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward. It’ll take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor. We will see.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Contradictory as they may be, both statements come from credible sources. One Piece Season 2 will likely cover the Arabasts Saga, especially considering that Oda teased Chopper’s introduction in the message. Ever since the official announcement, Netflix has yet to reveal anything about the sequel season.

Article continues after ad

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.