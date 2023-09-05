One Piece chapter 1092: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece chapter 1092 will feature the Straw Hats going against the Marines and CP0 – so, here’s its release date and possible spoilers.

One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as it transitions into the Elbaf arc. As the island is under siege, enemies appear from all directions, trying to take down the Straw Hats and Vegapunk. The entire island is in chaos as Sentamarou steps forward to protect Vegapunk.

Kizaru watched Sentamaru grow up, and the latter refers to him as an uncle. Despite having a close relationship with him, the Admiral doesn’t hold back as he launches a devastating attack. We also see Zoro protecting Vegapunk from Lucci, where Luffy and Admiral Kizaru clash after two years.

The upcoming chapter will be even more intriguing as we draw closer to the Elbaf arc. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1092.

One Piece chapter 1092 is expected to release on September 17 at 12:00am JST.

Unfortunately for fans, the manga is on another break. The delay is because of Eiichiro Oda’s tight schedule concerning the live-action adaptation. Now that the live-action has premiered and become a massive success, Oda will now solely focus on the manga.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1092 spoilers: What to expect

One Piece chapter 1092 will mostly feature Luffy engaging Kizaru in a one-on-one. We might also see Zoro fighting Rob Lucci. The Egghead arc is almost over, and the series is heading toward the highly-anticipated Elbaf arc.

Now that Luffy and Kizaru cross paths once again, their impending fight is going to be even more epic than the previous times. Not to mention Luffy’s enormous power in his Gear 5 form. Ever since Admirals were announced in the Water 7 Saga with Aokiji, One Piece has always put them above other characters.

Whether it’s Aokiji, Kizaru, Akainu, or even the new Admirals Fujitora and Aramaki, their powers are monstrous. However, Luffy is now a Yonko with a devil fruit known to be the strongest in the world. The recent chapter only shows him kicking Kizaru, and the latter easily blocks it. So, there’s a chance that we might see some more action in the upcoming episode where Luffy will give a tough time to the Marine Admiral.

