One Piece manga has a potential traitor – but nobody noticed

As the Egghead Incident concludes, one of the Gorosei gets replaced by a mysterious character who may be a traitor.

One Piece manga has just concluded the Egghead Incident as the crew set sail to the next destination: Elbaf. However, the incident ended with Imu killing one of the Gorosei, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. To maintain the balance of power among the world’s highest authority, Saint Figarland Garling replaces the deceased elder.

Garling has some connection to Yonko Shanks, who is one of the most dangerous pirates in the world. However, while the series has yet to shed any light on the relationship between the two characters, a popular theory suggests that Garling will betray the World Government.

Article continues after ad

One Piece often reveals a traitor to spice up the story, such as Viola, Kanjuro, and York. Garling is a Celestial Dragon and Commander of the Holy Knights, so having him betray the people he spent his life serving will definitely be one of the most shocking plot twists in the series.

Article continues after ad

According to translator Sandman, “Figarland Garling may be based on Yuri Gagarin, the first man to go into space. Gagarin is said to have said, ‘I see no God up here’. This could mean that Figarland Garling will betray Imu or the other Five Elders in the future.”

Article continues after ad

A popular theorist replies, “Galing = Galileo Galilei. Galileo was the first one to make detailed and scientific observations of the Moon using a telescope. Galileo also observed the stars of the Milky Way.”

“Honestly, it would make sense. A moon-themed character with close ties to Shanks would be a decently thematic final boss for Luffy. Plus in I believe OG Romance Dawn (I get the two versions mixed up) Luffy’s antagonist was a guy with moon-shaped facial hair,” writes one fan.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga. You can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Man marked by Flames and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.