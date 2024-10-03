One Piece Chapter 1128 reveals a second Sun God

As some of the Straw Hats find themselves in a strange place, One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers reveal that there’s a second Sun God, much to everyone’s surprise.

The One Piece manga was about to begin the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc, but the missing Straw Hats arrive at an unknown castle made out of Lego blocks. Nami and Usopp encounter giant insects and a cat that keeps attacking them.

They are saved thanks to the monster trio but the real trouble begins in One Piece Chapter 1128. The chapter reveals that this place is called the temple of the Sun God. Wano Arc has confirmed that Luffy, in his Gear 5 form, takes on the form of Nika, the real Sun God that existed centuries ago.

Article continues after ad

The Sun God is revered in the Kingdom of Elbaf. Hence, the new character that claims to be that legendary warrior is a giant wearing a reindeer mask. Not only that, but they also attack the crew.

Article continues after ad

While the “Sun God” is a giant, the residents at the place are regular humans and look up to the being. Not only that, but the entire kingdom is an illusion, or more like a toy box set in a massive room. The story has yet to reveal the identity of the mysterious character but fans have their own speculations.

Article continues after ad

A translator shares an important piece of information about the said Sun God: “NOTE: The ‘Sun God’ in the chapter uses the term ‘拙者’ (sessha) for the self pronoun ‘I’ / ‘My’ / ‘Me’ The same self-pronoun that the samurais in Wano Country normally use.”

One Piece theorist shares, “The ‘Sun God’ is a giant nerd kid playing with his Lego set using real-life people. My guess is that it’s Loki.”

“Hence why he’s the god of the sun to those little people, imposter trickster ever you may call it, its Loki and different from the guy that was waiting for them,” replies one fan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that the Egghead arc in the manga is over, you can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far. For more from the high seas, check out our article on a potential traitor and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.