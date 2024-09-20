One Piece Chapter 1127 reveals new Elbaf look of Straw Hats

As One Piece Chapter 1127 commences the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc, fans have got the first glimpse at the Viking outfits of the Straw Hats.

One Piece‘s manga has finally begun the second arc of the Final Saga, the Elbaf Arc. Elbaf is the fabled Kingdom of Giants who are known to be proud warriors. Because all the inhabitants are trained warriors, it is considered the strongest country in the world.

The island is currently under the protection of Red-Hair Pirates, led by Yonko Shanks. Two days after the crew set sail for Elbaf, Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper went missing due to unknown reasons. One Piece Chapter 1127 confirms they are all in Elbaf and are even wearing new outfits that are inspired by Vikings.

Article continues after ad

One Piece brings the crew to a new destination in every Saga. Each island is unique and the crew wears outfits appropriate enough to blend in with the crowd.

Article continues after ad

While Nami’s outfit is revealed in Chapter 1126, the upcoming Chapter 1127 reveals how Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, and Usopp are looking. Meanwhile, Chopper’s whereabouts remain unknown. Fans have mixed reactions towards Zoro’s fit, but they’re happy with Luffy and Sanji’s drip.

One fan wrote, “Oda said it’s Sanji’s turn to look cool and Zoro’s turn to look goofy after their egghead fits.”

Article continues after ad

“My man Zoro looks goofy instead they should’ve given him the eyepatch,” another commented.

One more fan wrote, “Zoro egghead was undeniably hard, Sanji got his turn to be dripped out. It’s only fair.”

“Zoro got the worst fit on. I don’t know whose fit I prefer between Luffy and Sanji though, both look so cool,” a fourth added.

Now that the Egghead arc is over, you can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far. For more from the high seas, check out our article on a potential traitor and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.

Article continues after ad