One Piece Chapter 1112: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1112 is finally returning after a long hiatus – so here’s the release date and possible spoilers.

Last month, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda announced a three-week long hiatus. He said he’s taking the time to rest and think of the break as “maintenance.” The previous chapter ended on a major cliffhanger as the Iron Giant wakes up and apologizes to Joyboy.

It’s far larger than the giants and is walking from the northwest coast of Egghead. The Marines report that it’s unaffected by the flames. The Iron Giant was built during the Void Century and attacked Mary Geoise about 200 years ago.

We already saw it having some sort of reaction when Luffy first transformed into Gear 5 on Egghead. However, things have taken a drastic turn now that it’s clear the Iron Giant is not only able to work but also has intelligence.

Since the manga is returning after a three-week hiatus, One Piece Chapter 1112 will be released on April 21 at 7am PT.

You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1112 spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1112 will likely shed more light on the Iron Giant. Even though it’s unlikely that Oda will reveal the entire history between Iron Giant and Joyboy in one chapter, we might at least find a few hints about these two.

Vegapunk said that the Iron Giant operates on a kind of technology unknown to this era. But, it’s certain that Luffy’s Drum of Liberation awoke it. Meanwhile, the situation in Egghead is worse than ever. As the elders desperately try to stop the broadcast, the crew attempts to escape to Elbaf.

Although the spoilers aren’t out, a One Piece leaker has already confirmed that it is exciting. When someone asked the leaker to rate the chapter, he said the three-week break was worth it.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1112.

