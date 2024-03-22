One Piece Episode 1098: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1098 will reveal Vegapunk’s dream – so here’s the release date, spoilers, and preview.

The recent episode of One Piece finally reveals the truth about the Revolutionary Army’s establishment. Dragon finds the World Government’s actions extremely repulsive. He cannot stand how so many scholars lost their lives for the crime of using their knowledge to discover the truth about the world.

He wants to change the world by defeating the tyrannical government. Additionally, Shaka also reveals that the group of giants who fished out the books from Ohara were led by Jaguar D. Saul. Robin is brought to tears after finding out her friend is still alive.

Additionally, Vegapunk also reveals that Momonosuke’s devil fruit is the exact replica of Kaido’s Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon. However, the genius scientist considers it a failure since the colors aren’t the same. The upcoming episode will be even more exciting as it will reveal Vegapunk’s dream.

One Piece Episode 1098 will be released on March 24 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6:00pm PT

8:00pm Central Time

9:00pm Eastern Time Zone

2:00am UK

6:30am India Standard Time

10:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1098 spoilers and preview

Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1098 is titled “The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!” Vegapunk reveals that Iron Giant was built 900 years ago. No one knows how or why it suddenly attacked Mary Geoise around 200 years ago. Robin states that discrimination toward Fish-Man also began 200 years ago.

Vegapunk reveals that he wants to give Bonney something and requests Luffy to take him off of Egghead. However, at that very moment, CP0 invades the island. Kuma, who’s in Kamabakka Queendom, suddenly becomes alert and leaves the island, making everyone worry.

Dragon yells that Kuma must stay here, the place where their revolution will really begin. In Egghead, Vegapunk reveals his dream is to create a world where free energy is available to all. He knows that the ancient fuel that powered the Iron Giant has the potential to change the world.

He wants to unravel the truth about the Void Century to achieve that goal. However, his thirst for knowledge is exactly what made him the target of the World Government. CP0 has arrived on the island to eliminate Vegapunk for that reason.

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1098:

You can also check out the reason behind the manga hiatus. If you'd like to go deeper, you can also check out our One Piece filler guide and the ranking of every One Piece Saga.