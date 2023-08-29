Every anime fan’s favorite knucklehead ninja, Naruto, was supposed to arrive on our screens for the franchise’s 20th-anniversary special in September – however, it seems fans have to wait a bit longer to watch the special episodes after the latest delay.

Naruto is one such anime franchise that gives us a nostalgic feel as it comes with a traditional animation. But despite the old animation style, it still accumulates millions of loyal fans around the world. In short, you can’t call yourself an anime enthusiast if you haven’t watched Naruto.

Besides that, Naruto is one such character with whom most of the youth can relate. For instance, unlike most of the anime protagonists, Naruto has a personality full of flaws. He’s the underdog who gives it all to come out of the shadows and reach the top.

So, it’s not surprising that news of the Naruto 20th anniversary special series came as a surprise for the fandom. But, sadly, the series has been postponed by the studio.

Naruto 20th anniversary episodes have been delayed for a good reason

Coming from studio Pierrot, the four episodes that will get released as a part of its 20th anniversary celebration have been delayed as the creators don’t want to compromise on the quality. They wish to deliver incredible episodes for the loyal fans of the series.

Hence the series has been delayed to provide us with an improved series, which is a good reason to wait a little longer. Moreover, a new release date for the series is still under wraps.

It’s been more than six years since the Naruto series has bid us goodbye. Even though we get to see him in Boruto’s journey, Naruto has a fandom that obviously misses watching him in the primary role. So, since the news of the ninja’s return to the screens surfaced, every fan has been waiting for the series to get released.

Of course, the delay news is quite saddening, but fans are happy that when the four episodes are released, they will be of the best quality.

We still do not have a first look or trailer for the special series, so it’s possible that we get to learn about the new episodes’ release date with a brand-new teaser trailer.

