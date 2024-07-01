My Hero Academia: You’re Next is getting a special manga – but we have bad news

My Hero Academia has a new movie coming out this summer, and it’s getting a special manga adaptation, but not everyone can get a copy – for now, at least.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth anime movie in the franchise. Featuring an evil All Might and the arrival of a mysterious alien vessel, the new movie promises another fun detour for Deku and the heroes of Class 1-A.

To celebrate, Studio Bones has had a manga version made that features work by creator Kohei Horikoshi, behind-the-scenes interviews and more. Audience members in Japan can enjoy the magazine, though sadly for now, they’ll be the only ones.

According to the superhero movie‘s official site, the book will be available to attendees on opening weekend in Japan, starting Friday, August 2, 2024. Limited to just 1.5 million copies, availability will depend on stocks across various theaters.

So, if you’re in Japan around that time and considering checking out the latest My Hero Academia movie, here’s yet more impetus to go. As of now, there’s no mention of any kind of special swag coming with the US or UK rollout of the picture.

Taking place after Season 6, You’re Next happens after society’s thrown into disarray when scores of villains are set free from prison. It’s the start of Shigaraki and All For One’s big play, before they’re confronted by Deku and his One For All Quirk.

You’re Next arrives at a pivotal time for the franchise. The My Hero Academia ending is imminent, bringing a close to the whole saga, while Season 7 of the anime show has started setting up the last arc for viewers.

Speaking of which, My Hero Academia Season 7 is now on a brief hiatus ahead of Part 2. It’s all happening! Don’t worry though, our upcoming anime list has plenty of other options to help fill the void.