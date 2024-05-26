Oshi No Ko Season 2 release date revealed in new trailer

The premiere date for Oshi No Ko Season 2 has finally been announced, alongside a trailer teasing what’s to come in the upcoming episodes.

One of the best anime of 2023, to say Oshi No Ko Season 2 has been highly anticipated would be an understatement. It’s so popular that the opening was the most listened to song in Japan for the last fiscal year. Now, we know the season will begin on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

This season is covering the Tokyo Blade Arc of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s manga, and though we already knew it was arriving in July, now we have a set date. Not only that, we have a full-length trailer full of new footage as well.

The news came as part of a live event streamed globally on YouTube. Members of the cast took part, with fans in attendance to hear what was coming first. During the event, we got a new visual, the trailer, and the release date.

A slightly bizarre anime show, Oshi No Ko follows twins Aqua and Ruby, who grow up in the shadow of their pop idol mother’s intense fame. More than just regular children, they’re actually two adults who’ve been reincarnated with all their memories, both of whom had some connection to the idol in their previous life.

The Tokyo Blade Arc, renamed from the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, has Aqua and Ruby join the cast of a stage play. This feeds into the Private Arc, where viewers will learn about how and why they got reincarnated.

The series is about to get deeper and even more fascinating, examining not just fame and idol culture, but life and death as well. The exact episode count wasn’t revealed, but hopefully we’ll have another 13 episodes.

