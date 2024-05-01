Fans are eagerly waiting for My Hero Academia Chapter 422. But is the chapter coming out this week?

My Hero Academia is currently in the final stretch of the Final War Arc. The arc has been going on for a while and our heroes have seen plenty of ups and downs throughout. In recent chapters, the manga took a dark turn which made things more difficult for the heroes.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 421, Deku becomes Quirkless. After transferring all the vestiges of the past One For All users and the Quirk itself, he has gone back to how he started his journey: without a Quirk. On top of that, All For One has taken control of Shigaraki’s body.

Article continues after ad

Deku becoming Quirkless is a huge turning point for the manga. While he has his classmates and other Pro Heroes to aid him against All For One, things are still looking bleak for him. But will we get to see what happens to him next in My Hero Academia Chapter 422? That’s a question that needs answering.

Article continues after ad

Is My Hero Academia Chapter 422 out this week?

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is not out this week. Due to Golden Week in Japan, the manga is on a break, skipping the expected date of May 5, 2024.

Shueisha

Every year, Japan has a week that spans from late April to early May that has several consecutive holidays. This is known as the Golden Week in Japan. Most workers in the country usually take the whole stretch off, including the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which houses My Hero Academia.

Article continues after ad

Golden Week 2024 starts on Saturday, April 27, and ends on Monday, May 6. Weekly Shonen Jump will not be published as usual, meaning that My Hero Academia and every other manga it houses, including One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, are on a break.

The break due to Golden Week is a normal occurrence in the manga industry. Every year, the Weekly Shonen Jump titles get a break for a week because of the Golden Week. This year is the same. That means we will get My Hero Academia Chapter 422 not until next week.

Article continues after ad

When is the My Hero Academia manga back?

The My Hero Academia manga will be back on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Chapter 422 will be released on that date at 7 am Pacific Time (PT). Readers will find the chapter available on Shueisha’s official platforms: Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Article continues after ad

While the manga will be on a break this week, the anime will be making its debut with the seventh season. My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on May 4, 2024 as one of the titles from the Spring 2024 season. Find out how to watch My Hero Academia in order and if My Hero Academia Season 7 is the anime’s final season.